How Stars Celebrated Diwali 2022: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago
Making it special. While celebrating Diwali, stars including Mindy Kaling , Priyanka Chopra and more made sure to offer a glimpse at their festivities.

The event, which takes place for five days, is a significant Hindu holiday that marks the triumph of good over evil. The Festival of Lights is also meant to symbolize new beginnings.

Kaling took to social media to reflect on how she was celebrating the holiday with her loved ones.

"Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes!" she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, October 24. "I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers. Today I'm wearing iconic designer, @falgunipeacock. Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self. Jewels by @sethicouture and @tribebyamrapali."

The actress previously opened up about her relationship to her Indian identity in her memoir Nothing Like I Imagined . In the book, which was published in 2020 , Kaling discussed feeling “kind of Hindu" until her now-5-year-old daughter Katherine “changed everything” about how she viewed religion.

“For my family, a puja was an opportunity to dress up in our colorful Indian clothes we never got to wear and see the larger Indian community we loved gossiping about,” the Mindy Project star wrote at the time, before addressing a personal transition. “I felt I needed to think about my culture in a larger way, since now, technically, it was our culture."

For the Massachusetts native, her first child's birth made her feel more invested in her cultural identity . “As long as Kit and I are Kind of Hindu, we will never be alone,” Kaling, who welcomed son Spencer in 2020, added. “[It was] this intangible thing that had been passed on to me and that I would now pass on to my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas documented how his and Chopra's daughter, Malti, honored the holiday together for the first time . "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali," the musician captioned several photos of him, his wife and their 9-month-old child.

Scroll down to see how other stars rang in the holiday:

