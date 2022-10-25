Goat Rocks Fire: Change in Weather Continue Reducing Fire Activity While Bringing New Challenges for Firefighters

Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Rain and Snow Help and Hinder Goat Rocks Fire Personnel
Rain and snow continued to fall on the Goat Rocks Fire on Tuesday, limiting the fire’s growth potential but also making it difficult for firefighters to safely patrol and improve containment lines. The fire was 6,196 acres in size and 10% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to an...
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Chronicle
Weather to Bring ‘Much Needed’ Relief to Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire
Crews fighting the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood and outlying neighborhoods are likely to be helped by incoming cooler, wetter weather — but the fall weather system poses new challenges for safety, such as slippery rocks, cold exposure and falling trees and rocks, according to a Friday morning news release.
KEPR
Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County
LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
Expect a cooler, wetter winter this year
La Nina returns for the third year in a row this winter. Going back to 1950, three consecutive La Ninas occurred only one other time, in the mid-1970s. La Nina is when sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific tropical waters – the waters west of Peru, are cooler than average. Those cooler waters adjust weather patterns in the tropics and are reflected in the mid-latitudes by adjusting the Pacific storm track.
Seizure of 6-foot-plus gator living in tiny tub in Pierce County caught on camera
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies and animal control officers in the Lakebay area have seized an alligator that is more than six feet long. The operation was caught on camera. Animal control had received a complaint about someone on a property possessing the reptile, but when animal...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it. The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End. Someone even put nails in the...
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Chronicle
Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
Chronicle
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
Thurston County will hold a meeting to discuss its habitat conservation plan (HCP) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rainier Sportsman’s Club at 404 Alaska St. in Rainier. Those who attend the meeting can learn how farms and other rural land can provide habitat...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire at 6,196 Acres as Firefighters Hold on for Better Weather
Crews battling the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood were able to improve containment of the blaze on Wednesday even as the fire grew to 6,196 acres in size, according to the latest update from the incident management team. The fire, which was sparked by lightning in early August and...
Comments / 0