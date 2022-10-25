Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roger Schneeweiss: Elect those who will support adding nuclear power to energy arsenal
I am writing to encourage conservatives and independents to vote for Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt. It is time for Republicans to have a greater voice in Washington. It is time for our state senators and representatives to have a greater voice in Concord. I would like to encourage those who live in Center Harbor and New Hampton to vote for Tom Ploszaj. He took the time to discuss nuclear energy in New Hampshire with me. Ploszaj is on the science, technology and energy committee and very knowledgeable on this subject. Check out House Bill 543 for details. The federal government is our biggest roadblock to adding nuclear power to our energy arsenal by blocking the building of new reactors. This needs to change.
Scott Rosenthal: Thanks to the hosts, sponsors of Meredith candidates night
I want to thank the League of Woman Voters and the local people who sponsored the meet the candidates night Monday at the Meredith Community Center. For those who were not there, watch the video at Lakes Region Public Access website vod.lrpa.org. (Thank you Nancy Law for the link.)
John Miller: Creteau-Miller brings business acumen, love for education to the table
I may not live in Meredith but I do live in New Hampshire and I care deeply about the future of our state. Given the magnitude of the many issues facing our state, I would be remiss if I did not tell you a few things about my mother, Cindy Creteau-Miller.
Lawton Read receives Golden Hammer Award
WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”. “He is...
Lakes Region Costume Festival unmasks human trafficking and raises money for Brigid's House survivors
LACONIA — Witches, warlocks, vampires and teams dressed as Rugrats, the Addams Family and characters from "The Wizard of Oz" gathered at the Margate Resort last October to raise money for Brigid’s House of Hope, the state’s first supportive housing for victims of human trafficking. This year,...
Lakes Region Rotary awards $20,000 to local charities
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July. The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.
Fulton E. Rudolph, 73
NORTHFIELD — Fulton E. Rudolph, 73, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. "Fully" lived in New Hampshire most of his adult life. Lovingly known as "Pa" or "Santa," the joy of his life were all the children born and adopted into his family.
Betty R. Jensen, 95
GILFORD — Betty Ruth Jensen, 95, of Belknap Mountain Road, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen. Betty was born November 27, 1926, in Passaic, New Jersey, daughter to the late George M. and Ruth A. (Pollock) Ackerman.
Stephen A. Virgin, 79
NEW HAMPTON — Stephen A. Virgin, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, just three days shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Steve was born on October 24, 1942, in Concord, to Arthur L. and Audrey (Hall) Virgin....
Great New England Craft Show Oct. 29
LACONIA — Great New England Craft & Artisan Shows presents at the NH Pumpkin Festival in downtown Laconia, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 80 artists, craftsman and specialty food makers will be offering high quality items including clocks; jewelry; pottery; apparel; photography; fine prints; wood working; artistic soaps; metal art; ceramics; cards; floral designs; resin art; warm and beautiful mittens; small batched personal care; pet products; books; perfume; candles and much more. Featured item — Pumpkin Hot Cocoa Bombs — get them while they last. Also offering card readings and fortune telling.
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting
LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
