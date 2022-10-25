I am writing to encourage conservatives and independents to vote for Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt. It is time for Republicans to have a greater voice in Washington. It is time for our state senators and representatives to have a greater voice in Concord. I would like to encourage those who live in Center Harbor and New Hampton to vote for Tom Ploszaj. He took the time to discuss nuclear energy in New Hampshire with me. Ploszaj is on the science, technology and energy committee and very knowledgeable on this subject. Check out House Bill 543 for details. The federal government is our biggest roadblock to adding nuclear power to our energy arsenal by blocking the building of new reactors. This needs to change.

NEW HAMPTON, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO