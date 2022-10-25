ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More

By Yared Glicksman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M81qt_0imXsAgK00
Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/FX/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”

While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.

“If you have dinner with someone and the next day the country thinks you’re in a relationship, it gets a little weird,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 1997. “I was confused about dating before Friends. This all just makes it more confusing.”

In 2004, Perry described himself as “just awful with women,” telling Dateline that not being “comfortable with any silence” made for a tense moment with love interests. “I have to break any awkward moment or silence with a joke,” he quipped.

Friends, however, did lead Perry to a few big loves throughout his time on the show. In 1995, the Fools Rush In star began dating Julia Roberts after the Oscar winner made a guest appearance on the comedy series.

“Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, per the U.K. paper The Times, “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”

The Massachusetts native later sent the Pretty Woman star three dozen roses along with a note expressing his excitement about the possibility of her appearing on the sitcom. “Her reply was that if I adequately explained quantum physics to her,” she’d agree to be on the show,” he recalled, before revealing that he went on to learn everything he could about quantum mechanics. “The following day, I sent her a paper all about wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle and entanglement, and only some of it was metaphorical.”

Perry shared that Roberts not only agreed to do the show, “but also sent me a gift” – bagels. “I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began. We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode,” he said.

Despite their instant chemistry, the pair called it quits just two months into dating, with Perry attributing the split to his insecurities. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” the Studio 30 on the Sunset Strip alum wrote in his book.

Following his breakup with the Oceans Eleven actress, Perry entered a few short flings before finding love again with Lizzy Caplan in 2006. The Odd Couple alum and the Mean Girls star dated for six years before Us Weekly confirmed the twosome had split in October 2013.

Five years later, rumors swirled that Perry had sparked a romance with Molly Hurwitz. Us exclusively revealed the pair were dating in January 2020. In November of that same year, Perry confirmed that he had proposed to the talent manager.

The following month, a source told Us that Perry’s inner circle — especially former costar Courtney Cox — were thrilled that the Emmy nominee had decided to settle down.

“They hope he and Molly go the distance. Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out,” the insider said at the time. “She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

Hurwitz later took to social media to celebrate her love for the Ally McBeal alum on Valentine’s Day, writing via Instagram: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she captioned a sweet snap of the pair in February 2021.

Six months after the actor got down on one knee, however, the twosome called it quits.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry’s rep told Us in a June 2021 statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

Keep scrolling for more of Perry’s dating history over the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy