Badger Herald
Madison Common Council appoints Sabrina Madison District 17 alder
The Madison Common Council appointed Sabrina Madison as District 17 alder Monday after former Alder Gary Halverson stepped down from the position. During the virtual Common Council meeting Oct. 20, Madison was one of six applicants for the interim alder position. She was sworn in Oct. 25 and will serve until April 2023, when she said she would run for the position again.
Badger Herald
Campus Vote Project begins student registration, early voting for midterm election on campus
University of Wisconsin students are able to register and vote early for the Nov. 8 midterm from Oct. 25 through Nov. 4 at the Memorial Union and Union South from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the UW’s voter information site. The midterm will include races for governor,...
Daily Cardinal
‘Come for the costumes, stay for the riots:’ A history of Freakfest
Freakfest was canceled for the third year in a row, prompting questions from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its surrounding community about the future of the State Street Halloween party. Freakfest began in 2006 at the behest of then-Mayor Dave Cieslewicz. However, Halloween parties have occurred on State Street since...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Wisconsin Capitol statue head thief gets probation
A man who stole the head from the state Capitol statue of Hans Christian Heg during a night of protests in 2020 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on Wednesday.
Badger Herald
Matt Walsh visit to UW campus elicits protest, contention
Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh hosted an event at Memorial Union Monday night, sparking demonstrations and generating high turnout. Walsh’s event included a screening of his film “What is a Woman?” followed by a speech and Q&A session. “What is a Woman?” questions the movement to redefine...
WBAY Green Bay
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters – Tone Madison
Illustration: Ghosts and ghouls are shown swarming about the Wisconsin Capitol. Illustration by Maggie Denman. It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we...
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin vandalism; graffiti outside Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of causing vandalism outside Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park. Officials say extensive damage was caused by two unknown people on Monday, Oct. 24 who accessed the area around 4 a.m. The two suspects spray-painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art.
Wisconsin men's basketball: Three newcomers to watch
A look at three new players on Wisconsin's 2022-2023 roster that could make an impact this season for Greg Gard and the Badgers.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know. Updated:...
Badger Herald
Trans community day held at Union South in response to Matt Walsh event
The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center held a trans community day and film night to provide affirmation and community for transgender students in light of conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s event on campus the same day. Hosted by Young America’s Foundation, Walsh held a presentation and Q&A after a screening...
Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
