Badger Herald

Madison Common Council appoints Sabrina Madison District 17 alder

The Madison Common Council appointed Sabrina Madison as District 17 alder Monday after former Alder Gary Halverson stepped down from the position. During the virtual Common Council meeting Oct. 20, Madison was one of six applicants for the interim alder position. She was sworn in Oct. 25 and will serve until April 2023, when she said she would run for the position again.
Daily Cardinal

‘Come for the costumes, stay for the riots:’ A history of Freakfest

Freakfest was canceled for the third year in a row, prompting questions from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its surrounding community about the future of the State Street Halloween party. Freakfest began in 2006 at the behest of then-Mayor Dave Cieslewicz. However, Halloween parties have occurred on State Street since...
beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
wortfm.org

Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”

Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Badger Herald

Matt Walsh visit to UW campus elicits protest, contention

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh hosted an event at Memorial Union Monday night, sparking demonstrations and generating high turnout. Walsh’s event included a screening of his film “What is a Woman?” followed by a speech and Q&A session. “What is a Woman?” questions the movement to redefine...
WBAY Green Bay

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters – Tone Madison

Illustration: Ghosts and ghouls are shown swarming about the Wisconsin Capitol. Illustration by Maggie Denman. It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin vandalism; graffiti outside Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of causing vandalism outside Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park. Officials say extensive damage was caused by two unknown people on Monday, Oct. 24 who accessed the area around 4 a.m. The two suspects spray-painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art.
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
ESPN

Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Badger Herald

Trans community day held at Union South in response to Matt Walsh event

The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center held a trans community day and film night to provide affirmation and community for transgender students in light of conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s event on campus the same day. Hosted by Young America’s Foundation, Walsh held a presentation and Q&A after a screening...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
