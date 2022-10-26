What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Upset winners look for next victory

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Andrew Prunier (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Franklin Regional, 2-1, in their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Saturday.

A year ago, the top eight seeds in the WPIAL boys soccer Class 3A playoffs all advanced to the quarterfinals.

This season though, two double-digit seeds were opening-round winners to deny a second straight year of the favorites gathering in the second round.

One of the bigger surprises on the district postseason pitch in the first round was No. 13 seed Montour defeating No. 4 Franklin Regional, 2-1.

Andrew Prunier scored a pair of goals 11 minutes apart to lead the Spartans into the second round, where they will visit No. 5 seed Kiski Area on Wednesday.

The other boys soccer 3A eyebrow raiser from the opening round was No. 11 Ambridge blanking defending champion Hampton, 3-0.

The Bridgers travel to Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday to battle the third-seeded Jaguars.

The other two quarterfinal matches include top seed Moon hosting No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 2 Plum welcoming No. 7 South Fayette.

Girls second round begins

Wednesday will be the start of the second round in the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs with four matches in Class A.

On the left side of the bracket, all four remaining teams were part of the WPIAL quarterfinals a year ago.

Greensburg Central Catholic, the 2021 runner-up, is now the No. 5 seed as the Centurions travel to Chartiers-Houston to take on the No. 4 Bucs.

This year’s top seed is Freedom, a team eliminated by GCC in the semifinals last fall. The Bulldogs will host No. 9 Seton LaSalle.

The only team returning to the elite eight in Class A from 2021 on the right side of the bracket is No. 2 Springdale. The Dynamos face No. 7 Mohawk at Kiski Area.

Two new bloods to the quarterfinals battle at Chartiers-Houston as No. 6 Waynesburg takes on No. 3 Winchester Thurston.

Busy night on court

In 2021, Freeport won the WPIAL 3A girls volleyball championship while North Catholic kept its golden streak alive with another 2A crown.

Offseason realignment flip-flopped the two championship programs and they continued about their business without blinking.

On Wednesday, both the Trojans and Yellowjackets open up defense of their district titles as the top seeds in their respective classifications.

North Catholic is No. 1 in 3A and will host No. 16 Laurel Highlands on Wednesday.

The other seven 3A opening-round playoff matches are:

No. 9 Albert Gallatin at No. 8 Moon

No. 13 Indiana at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson

No. 12 Plum at No. 5 Montour

No. 15 Knoch at No. 2 Hampton

No. 10 South Fayette vs. No. 7 Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson

No. 14 Franklin Regional at No. 3 Latrobe

No. 11 Trinity vs. No. 6 Mars at Hampton

In Class 2A, top-seeded Freeport will be home for its first-round match, hosting No. 16 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The other seven 2A opening-round playoff matches are:

No. 9 Neshannock vs. No. 8 Brownsville at Montour

No. 13 Deer Lakes at No. 4 Central Valley

No. 12 Burrell vs. No. 5 Quaker Valley at Avonworth

No. 15

at No. 2 Shenango

No. 10 Laurel vs. No. 7 South Park at Moon

No. 14 Seton LaSalle at No. 3 Avonworth

No. 11 Brentwood vs. No. 6 Beaver at Central Valley