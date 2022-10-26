ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Upset winners look for next victory

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZewPA_0imXrbM200
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Andrew Prunier (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Franklin Regional, 2-1, in their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Saturday.

A year ago, the top eight seeds in the WPIAL boys soccer Class 3A playoffs all advanced to the quarterfinals.

This season though, two double-digit seeds were opening-round winners to deny a second straight year of the favorites gathering in the second round.

One of the bigger surprises on the district postseason pitch in the first round was No. 13 seed Montour defeating No. 4 Franklin Regional, 2-1.

Andrew Prunier scored a pair of goals 11 minutes apart to lead the Spartans into the second round, where they will visit No. 5 seed Kiski Area on Wednesday.

The other boys soccer 3A eyebrow raiser from the opening round was No. 11 Ambridge blanking defending champion Hampton, 3-0.

The Bridgers travel to Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday to battle the third-seeded Jaguars.

The other two quarterfinal matches include top seed Moon hosting No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 2 Plum welcoming No. 7 South Fayette.

Girls second round begins

Wednesday will be the start of the second round in the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs with four matches in Class A.

On the left side of the bracket, all four remaining teams were part of the WPIAL quarterfinals a year ago.

Greensburg Central Catholic, the 2021 runner-up, is now the No. 5 seed as the Centurions travel to Chartiers-Houston to take on the No. 4 Bucs.

This year’s top seed is Freedom, a team eliminated by GCC in the semifinals last fall. The Bulldogs will host No. 9 Seton LaSalle.

The only team returning to the elite eight in Class A from 2021 on the right side of the bracket is No. 2 Springdale. The Dynamos face No. 7 Mohawk at Kiski Area.

Two new bloods to the quarterfinals battle at Chartiers-Houston as No. 6 Waynesburg takes on No. 3 Winchester Thurston.

Busy night on court

In 2021, Freeport won the WPIAL 3A girls volleyball championship while North Catholic kept its golden streak alive with another 2A crown.

Offseason realignment flip-flopped the two championship programs and they continued about their business without blinking.

On Wednesday, both the Trojans and Yellowjackets open up defense of their district titles as the top seeds in their respective classifications.

North Catholic is No. 1 in 3A and will host No. 16 Laurel Highlands on Wednesday.

The other seven 3A opening-round playoff matches are:

No. 9 Albert Gallatin at No. 8 Moon

No. 13 Indiana at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson

No. 12 Plum at No. 5 Montour

No. 15 Knoch at No. 2 Hampton

No. 10 South Fayette vs. No. 7 Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson

No. 14 Franklin Regional at No. 3 Latrobe

No. 11 Trinity vs. No. 6 Mars at Hampton

In Class 2A, top-seeded Freeport will be home for its first-round match, hosting No. 16 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The other seven 2A opening-round playoff matches are:

No. 9 Neshannock vs. No. 8 Brownsville at Montour

No. 13 Deer Lakes at No. 4 Central Valley

No. 12 Burrell vs. No. 5 Quaker Valley at Avonworth

No. 15

at No. 2 Shenango

No. 10 Laurel vs. No. 7 South Park at Moon

No. 14 Seton LaSalle at No. 3 Avonworth

No. 11 Brentwood vs. No. 6 Beaver at Central Valley

Related
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 28, 2022

Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21 (OT) Montour 21, West Allegheny 20 (OT) Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m. M: Michael Beiersdorf 79 pass from David Shields (Ben McAuley kick) M: Fred LaSota 30 interception return (McAuley kick) M: Cole Markel 22 fumble recovery (McAuley kick) M: McAuley 27 field goal. M:...
Tribune-Review

5 things to watch in Week 9 of high school football

Almost everyone has an off year once in a while, yet Mars coach Eric Kasperowicz and North Catholic’s Pat O’Shea have never had a team miss the playoffs in their head coaching careers. That might change after this week. Kasperowicz’s teams reached the playoffs eight consecutive years at...
MARS, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 9

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 9:. Brown had seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns as Armstrong beat Highlands, 56-35, last Friday. Brown has 35 catches for 663 yards and 12 scores this season for the River Hawks (8-1, 5-0), who will host Kiski Area (1-8, 0-5) on Friday in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference finale.
INDIANA STATE
Tribune-Review

With family roots in Natrona Heights, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni grew up fan of Pittsburgh sports

Amy Sirianni was Amy Wladyka when she was growing up in the 1950s on 10th Avenue in Harrison. Across the street was the old Riverview Elementary School in Natrona Heights. A few blocks south was the grocery store her uncles owned, Ted & Leo’s Market. Her sons warmly recall the basketball court and areas for playing catch within walking distance when they came back to visit their mother’s childhood home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Reigning state champions Aliquippa, Central Valley clash in long-awaited Week 9 finale

Two high school communities in Beaver County had Oct. 28 marked on their calendars since late February, when the WPIAL first released this season’s football schedules. At 7 p.m. Friday, Central Valley faces Aliquippa in a long-awaited regular-season finale at Freedom’s Jimbo Covert Stadium. The 2,500-seat stadium will welcome a sold-out crowd. Some fans stood in line for hours this week for tickets, since they aren’t available at the gate.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
Community Policy