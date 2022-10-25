Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
bigcountry1077.com
Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
bigcountry1077.com
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
more1049.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
bigcountry1077.com
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
bigcountry1077.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Hospital Staff Members
A northwest Iowa man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff members. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Betcke is accused of calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls allegedly threatening to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle. Due to the threats, Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and an affiliate facility, Orange City Health, were put on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Locate Wanted Man ; Drug Charges Included
Storm Lake Police have located a wanted man, who further received multiple drug-related charges during the arrest. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at approximately 3:30 this (Thur) morning an officer recognized 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong of Storm Lake at the Royal Laundromat at 221 West Milwaukee Avenue. Xiong was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Xiong was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located a smoking device containing methamphetamine on Xiong's person.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
bigcountry1077.com
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
kduz.com
Hanska Woman Charged with Felony Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Brown County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jana Marie Makela, of Hanska, with 12 tax-related felonies. She is charged with:. 3 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns. 3 felony counts of failing to...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
bigcountry1077.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
more1049.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
bigcountry1077.com
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
Comments / 0