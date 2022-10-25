ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap

Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
SUSSEX, NJ
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)

Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
MADISON, NJ
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer

Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
WARREN, NJ
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
