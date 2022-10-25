Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 first round recaps for Oct. 27
Nicholas Turturro scored two goals as top-seeded Howell, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Princeton, 3-0, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Farmingdale. Both of Turturro’s goals came in the first half as Howell (12-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead....
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 first round roundup for Oct. 27
Anthony Zieaba, Fatjon Cekici and Damian Zakrzewski recorded one goal and one assist each for fourth-seeded Bergen Charter in its 7-2 win over 13th-seeded Kinnelon in the first round of the North 1, Group 1 Tournament in Hackensack. Christopher Marroquin, Chimaobi Eze and Alpha Omega Owusu added one goal each....
Boys Soccer - NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 roundup for first round, Oct. 27
Dylan Perez put in a goal after the break as top-seeded Clifton, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Passaic in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament in Clifton. Clifton (14-1-1) will host eighth-seeded Union City in the quarterfinal...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Goal, assist for Shaw helps Glen Ridge defeat Cranford - Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw had a goal and an assist to help lead Glen Ridge past Cranford, 3-1, in Cranford. Ava Leone and Ella McNelly both scored as well for Glen Ridge (6-10-1). Cranford (9-9-1) equalized in the second period, but was unable to capitalize on their momentum. Feryal Haider made seven...
Steinert over Neptune - Girls soccer - NJSIAA Central, Group 3 - First round
Adriana Ryder led with two goals and one assist as top-seeded Steinert won at home, 5-0, over 16th-seeded Neptune in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Steinert (16-1) will host eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Julianna Ryder added a goal and...
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap
Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)
Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer
Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
O’Flaherty scores winning goal as West Milford sneaks past Ramsey- Field hockey recap
Lexi O’Flaherty’s second period goal was enough to see West Milford beat Ramsey 1-0, in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk, scorer of 29 goals this season, notched her 10th assist of the campaign for West Milford (15-2). Ramsey’s (10-6) Taylor Summers made 10 saves. The N.J. High...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
