Catalytic converter thieves who pulled gun on victim wanted by police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department is looking for two men who stole a catalytic converter before leading police on a chase on Tuesday. Police released an image (above) of the two suspects and their vehicle. At about 5:40 p.m., police said an American Canyon resident who lives on Iron Horse […]
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
2 charged with mutilation for Antioch burned woman’s death
Two men were charged with mutilation and arson in connection to the slaying of a young Antioch woman whose body was burned beyond recognition.
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17. San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the […]
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
Concord Police Department to conduct DUI Patrols Saturday
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol this weekend. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on 10/29/22 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The Concord Police Department remains committed...
Missing man sought by Richmond police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket. KRON ON is streaming […]
Fairfield student found with loaded gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Armijo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 2:52 p.m., a student was brought to the campus’s school resource officer after the student threatened to physically harm another student and was suspected to be in possession […]
Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns
BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
Suspected DUI driver kills pedestrian, severely injures another in SF Sunset District
Man arrested after striking 2 women with vehicle, killing 1
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
Santa Clara Police Officer Stops Burglars During Routine Patrol at Indoor Shooting Range
A Santa Clara police officer managed to interrupt a burglary at an indoor shooting range. The thieves were so surprised, they ended up dropping several guns they had just stolen. The incident began when the officer was doing his routine patrol just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when he came across...
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras
Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW. Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
$1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from American Canyon Walmart
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called […]
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
