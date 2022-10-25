Princeton NuEnergy introduces commercial battery recycling production concept in McKinney

The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.

