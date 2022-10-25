Princeton NuEnergy introduces commercial battery recycling production concept in McKinney

Read full article on original website
Flow Therapy to offer health care-related services in Lake Highlands
Flow Therapy will be located on the 10th floor of the Bank of America building on Greenville Avenue. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Flow Therapy is expected to open this fall, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open in November.
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
ReEnvision Eyecare offers range of services, eye glasses in Frisco
ReEnvision Eyecare opened in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170 in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new optometrist clinic held a soft opening in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170, Frisco, office manager Agastya Vyas said in an email. ReEnvision Eyecare offers a broad range of services related to eye care performed by the clinic’s optometrist, Dr. Neha Patel, including eye examinations for adults, seniors, children and infants, Vyas said. The clinic also sells a variety of glasses from different brands, according to its website. 469-908-8282. www.reeyecare.com.
Daboba Tea partnering with Mochinut to deliver bubble tea in Richardson
Daboba Tea will open later this fall in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Daboba Tea will open in Richardson later this fall as a second business in the existing Mochinut location at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. The bubble tea shop will offer a variety of boba drinks on its menu, including brown sugar matcha, passion fruit green tea and strawberry yogurt. No grand opening day has been announced, but Daboba’s Facebook page said it will open sometime in November. www.facebook.com/people/DaBoba-Richardson/100083549523686/
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Natural, organic grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market coming to East Mockingbird Lane
A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, in the Hillside Village Shopping Center, according to its website. The grocery store features natural and organic products and fresh produce.
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe expected to open in Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. (Courtesy Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. The bakery will be at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries, and it also serves brunch. It also has a location in Carrollton. 214-731-6403. www.ecclesiabnc.com.
Ear, nose, throat practice ENT Specialty Partners buys White Rock ENT in Dallas
ENT Specialty Partners purchased the former White Rock ENT in the Beachview Medical Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ear, nose and throat practice ENT Specialty Partners acquired White Rock ENT, which is located at Beachview Medical Center, 1130 Beachview St., Ste. 240, Dallas. The clinic’s main physician is Dr. Jennifer Jordan, who has served the community for over 25 years. The clinic provides ear, nose and throat services as well as allergy, hearing and voice treatments for children and adults. The acquisition allows the specialized clinic to connect with more doctors in the field, according to a news release. 214-324-0418.
Section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound to close Oct. 29
A section of Cross Timbers Road will be closed Oct. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will be closed Oct. 29, according to a news release from the town. Cross Timbers Road will be closed from Panorama Trail to US 377 while paving...
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller
The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
New lane closures expected for DART Silver Line bridge construction in Richardson
Phase two of construction for the DART Silver Line Bridge over US 75 in Richardson began Sept. 24, with lane closures affecting northbound access onto the President George Bush Turnpike. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of updates were provided in September for work on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line...
Traffic changes coming soon in Coppell as South Belt Line reconstruction continues
Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. (Courtesy Pexels) Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. The project’s contractor is on schedule to make a traffic switch starting Oct. 31,...
The Toy Tree, new toy store in Plano, offers gifts for all ages
The Toy Tree in Plano offers a variety of toys and gifts for all ages. (Courtesy The Toy Tree) A new toy store called The Toy Tree opened Oct. 15 at 5813 Preston Road, Ste. 562, Plano. The shop offers a variety of toys and gifts for all ages. Merchandise...
De Ra Coffee to offer handcrafted coffee, espresso, desserts and more in Plano
De Ra Coffee is set to open in Plano in early December. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) De Ra Coffee is scheduled to open in early December at 2320 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 101, Plano. The shop will serve handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, including traditional Arabic coffee flavored with cardamom, saffron...
