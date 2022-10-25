ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Biz Roundup: Jobs, walnuts, Faraday and gas | John Lindt

With all the jitters over the economy, you can’t complain about the local unemployment picture. Kings County just recorded its second lowest jobless rate ever. The unemployment rate in Kings County was 5.8 percent in September 2022, down from a revised 6.3 percent in August 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. It was 5.7% in May.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The fruits of many seasons — The Chinese school's legacy | Hanford Gourmet

I continue my best efforts to sort and sift through Mom’s handwritten notes on Hanford’s Chinatown history. All too few tidbits that are somewhat organized, written on lined paper notebooks. More are in her scrawled handwriting on scraps of paper and the back of envelopes. It seems whenever Mom spoke to what I have deemed “a Chinatown elder,” she had a litany of questions. As I perused her writing, I noticed Mom always inquired about the Hanford Chinese school and the interviewee’s memories and experiences.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Lemoore experiences boom, strikers seek $2 per day

The public safety facility that Lemoore owns today, was completed in 1978. Growth in the community over the last 19 years has required an increase in the number of officers and firefighters in the city to meet the ever-growing number of service calls. The result: our cops and firefighters are about to bust the seams of their two-decade-old building. If Measure S passes, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will take over the entire facility it now shares with the LPD, and the Lemoore Police Department will get a much-needed new station across the street. The fire department will also acquire a substation in north Lemoore.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Sheriff Robinson details history of KCSO at Historical Society meeting

The most pressing law enforcement issues are always in the present, but recently members of the community learned a bit about the past of law enforcement. The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson as he spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the Historic Grangeville Church in Armona on Monday evening.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Thursday Night Market ends season with Halloween Party

Main Street Hanford invites the public to the last Thursday Night Market Place of the year from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. This final installment of the popular weekly event will also serve as a Halloween party. There will be a costume party for all ages and there will also be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid’s costume and more, according to Main Street Hanford.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns

An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Annual Dia de los Muertos event returns to the Hanford Mall Nov. 2

The Hanford Mall has partnered with the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company once more to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The free-to-attend celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, located at 1675 W Lacey Blvd. Local dancers will perform Mexican folk dances and...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Ghosts, ghouls return to haunt the Old Courthouse

As the spooky season reaches its crescendo, the ghosts and ghouls residing in the Old Kings County Courthouse get a chance to scare up some fun this weekend. Hanford Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Haunted House event in the old courthouse from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. “We’re trying...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photis: Crowds turn out for Lemoore's National Night Out

The city of Lemoore and it’s safety crews were out in force last evening from 4-6 p.m. during the annual National Night Out celebration of police and ﬁre units and the sense of well being they bring to a community. Heritage Park on Hanford Armona Road was the...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Dia de Los Muertos celebration honors the dead with ofrendas and music

The 9th Annual Dia De Los Muertos, sponsored by the Kings Cultural Center, was held on Front Street on Sunday morning in Armona. Hundreds gathered for the celebration of past relatives and the lives they led. Like last year, Front Street was closed off east of 14th Avenue to allow...
ARMONA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Man arrested by Hanford Police twice in one week

Caleb Bott, 24, has been arrested twice between Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24, according to Hanford Police. Bott was arrested Saturday on three charges including unlawful sexual intercourse and arranging to have sex with a minor. Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that evening with the Hanford Police continuing their investigation.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers clinch share of WYL title

The Lemoore Tigers football team clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship after a dominant 49-0 win over Tulare Western on Oct. 21 in Tulare. Ty Chambers led the Tigers throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Izzy Ramos had 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mason Hesse also threw one touchdown in the game. Demel Turner had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Scott, Kiontre Harris and Gabe Edwards each had one touchdown reception.
LEMOORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy