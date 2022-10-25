Read full article on original website
Hanford dentists provide annual care to Kenyan students; nonprofit Hope Inc. looking for volunteers to continue mission
The average Hanford resident wouldn't know about the magazine article that helped forge a link between their community and Kenya's Olympic long distance runner Kip Keino. Kings Gun Center owner Todd Cotta tells the story this way:. "Keino started an orphanage in his town of Eldoret [in Kenya]," Cotta explained....
Hanford Planning Commission divides land parcel for future Dutch Bros. Coffee
A divided parcel of land at E. Fargo and N. 10th avenues in Hanford will be split again to accommodate construction of a new Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Hanford Planning Commission decided this week. The parcel sits between Rite-Aid and Dollar Tree on the northwest corner of the intersection, and...
Biz Roundup: Jobs, walnuts, Faraday and gas | John Lindt
With all the jitters over the economy, you can’t complain about the local unemployment picture. Kings County just recorded its second lowest jobless rate ever. The unemployment rate in Kings County was 5.8 percent in September 2022, down from a revised 6.3 percent in August 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. It was 5.7% in May.
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
The fruits of many seasons — The Chinese school's legacy | Hanford Gourmet
I continue my best efforts to sort and sift through Mom’s handwritten notes on Hanford’s Chinatown history. All too few tidbits that are somewhat organized, written on lined paper notebooks. More are in her scrawled handwriting on scraps of paper and the back of envelopes. It seems whenever Mom spoke to what I have deemed “a Chinatown elder,” she had a litany of questions. As I perused her writing, I noticed Mom always inquired about the Hanford Chinese school and the interviewee’s memories and experiences.
Looking Back: Lemoore experiences boom, strikers seek $2 per day
The public safety facility that Lemoore owns today, was completed in 1978. Growth in the community over the last 19 years has required an increase in the number of officers and firefighters in the city to meet the ever-growing number of service calls. The result: our cops and firefighters are about to bust the seams of their two-decade-old building. If Measure S passes, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will take over the entire facility it now shares with the LPD, and the Lemoore Police Department will get a much-needed new station across the street. The fire department will also acquire a substation in north Lemoore.
Photos: Sheriff Robinson details history of KCSO at Historical Society meeting
The most pressing law enforcement issues are always in the present, but recently members of the community learned a bit about the past of law enforcement. The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson as he spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the Historic Grangeville Church in Armona on Monday evening.
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
Thursday Night Market ends season with Halloween Party
Main Street Hanford invites the public to the last Thursday Night Market Place of the year from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. This final installment of the popular weekly event will also serve as a Halloween party. There will be a costume party for all ages and there will also be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid’s costume and more, according to Main Street Hanford.
Dia de Los Muertos activities Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall | HMTC This Week
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos is happening again at the Hanford Mall on from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. This time bright green signs will be placed around the mall parking lot to remind the public that the event is back again. Halloween and great fun for children of all...
Photos: Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns
An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun.
Annual Dia de los Muertos event returns to the Hanford Mall Nov. 2
The Hanford Mall has partnered with the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company once more to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The free-to-attend celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, located at 1675 W Lacey Blvd. Local dancers will perform Mexican folk dances and...
Ghosts, ghouls return to haunt the Old Courthouse
As the spooky season reaches its crescendo, the ghosts and ghouls residing in the Old Kings County Courthouse get a chance to scare up some fun this weekend. Hanford Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Haunted House event in the old courthouse from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. “We’re trying...
Photis: Crowds turn out for Lemoore's National Night Out
The city of Lemoore and it’s safety crews were out in force last evening from 4-6 p.m. during the annual National Night Out celebration of police and ﬁre units and the sense of well being they bring to a community. Heritage Park on Hanford Armona Road was the...
Dia de Los Muertos celebration honors the dead with ofrendas and music
The 9th Annual Dia De Los Muertos, sponsored by the Kings Cultural Center, was held on Front Street on Sunday morning in Armona. Hundreds gathered for the celebration of past relatives and the lives they led. Like last year, Front Street was closed off east of 14th Avenue to allow...
Man arrested by Hanford Police twice in one week
Caleb Bott, 24, has been arrested twice between Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24, according to Hanford Police. Bott was arrested Saturday on three charges including unlawful sexual intercourse and arranging to have sex with a minor. Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that evening with the Hanford Police continuing their investigation.
Tigers clinch share of WYL title
The Lemoore Tigers football team clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship after a dominant 49-0 win over Tulare Western on Oct. 21 in Tulare. Ty Chambers led the Tigers throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Izzy Ramos had 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mason Hesse also threw one touchdown in the game. Demel Turner had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Scott, Kiontre Harris and Gabe Edwards each had one touchdown reception.
