Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Syracuse hasn’t experienced this since May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse. The Storm Team forecast for Syracuse is for a […]
WNBA star Breanna Stewart unveils second iteration of signature shoe

SYRACUSE N.Y. — In partnership with PUMA Hoops, WNBA star and North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart has unveiled the latest iteration of her signature shoe; the Stewie 1 Causing Trouble. The new sneaker celebrates Stewart’s disruptive nature on the court with a bold purple gradient color. The purple...
Q&A: Ithaca alumnus makes his name in sports broadcasting

Ithaca College has alumni that have succeeded in many different careers, and since attending the college, Tom Eschen ’11 has gone on to work in the sports broadcasting field. Eschen recently accepted a new position as a news anchor and reporter at CBS6-WRGB in Albany, all while he continues...
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend

You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York

If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
