Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Football playoffs: Victor rides momentum, CA kicks off title defense
Now it’s for real. The fine-tuning and the adjustments of an eight-game regular season have area football teams prepared for this: The 2022 Section V Tournament. For the Victor Blue Devils, the goal is their first title in five seasons while Canandaigua Academy eyes a fourth straight championship and Red Jacket pursues a third straight.
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Syracuse hasn’t experienced this since May
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse. The Storm Team forecast for Syracuse is for a […]
cnycentral.com
WNBA star Breanna Stewart unveils second iteration of signature shoe
SYRACUSE N.Y. — In partnership with PUMA Hoops, WNBA star and North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart has unveiled the latest iteration of her signature shoe; the Stewie 1 Causing Trouble. The new sneaker celebrates Stewart’s disruptive nature on the court with a bold purple gradient color. The purple...
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
theithacan.org
Q&A: Ithaca alumnus makes his name in sports broadcasting
Ithaca College has alumni that have succeeded in many different careers, and since attending the college, Tom Eschen ’11 has gone on to work in the sports broadcasting field. Eschen recently accepted a new position as a news anchor and reporter at CBS6-WRGB in Albany, all while he continues...
cnycentral.com
Hitting the reset button: How SU football can bounce back after a tough loss
Syracuse, N.Y. — Through 30 minutes in Death Valley it looked like Syracuse Orange fans would have the chance to celebrate a major upset win. Over the course of the next 30 minutes, those same Orange fans went from confident, to concerned, to (maybe) crying over what could have been.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
cnycentral.com
Back-to-back sellout crowds for Syracuse football in the Dome ahead of Notre Dame game
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange’s upcoming game against Notre Dame at the JMA Dome is officially sold out for the general public, SU announced Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public are sold out for Saturday’s game and only a limited number of student tickets are still available, as of Tuesday.
cnycentral.com
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend
You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
cnycentral.com
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family. This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay,...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about SU football's Week 9 opponent: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Syracuse, N.Y. — Their is perhaps no more storied college football program than Notre Dame. It's a program full of prestige and pageantry, and when the gold domes come marching onto any field, you know two things. They're bringing a ton of their fans with them wherever they go, and you're in for a fight.
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York
If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
Comments / 0