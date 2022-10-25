Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
2 felony warrants issued in Dragon House shooting
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Rawls Springs man is wanted by Hattiesburg police on two counts of aggravated assault. Tyreque Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill, 6131, U.S. 49,. Two men were injured...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for inappropriately touching a child
A Mississippi man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. 40-year-old Jesse Honea was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested on October 14. Honea’s bond was set at $100,000.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reacted to the Office of the Attorney General’s statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July. Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims addressed the statement at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of...
WLBT
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead. Hewes took to social media on Tuesday, posting a video statement in which he defends the Chief Adam Cooper and the investigation taking place surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.
WWL-TV
Family, friends seek answers as 15-year-old killed by Gulfport police laid to rest
GULFPORT, Miss — As family and friends walked into the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday, Jayla Agee knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “When I walk in there to see his body, it’s going to hit me hard and I’m not going to be the same,” said Agee as she was preparing to go inside.
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. This afternoon was a...
an17.com
Two arrested at cemetery
Late in the evening of October 24, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious couple sitting inside a vehicle at a cemetery on Thigpen Road. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered Douglas Earl Demmons, 35, a resident of Thigpen Road and Jessica Strain, 33, who has a Franklinton address. The deputy removed both individuals from the vehicle and began an investigation into their activities.
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
