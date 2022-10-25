ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Shannon Jr. named to Jerry West Award Watch List

By Bret Beherns
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 20 players from across the country named to the Jerry West Award Watch List on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in the nation. The Texas Tech transfer is in his first season playing for the Illini and with it, a new role. Shannon Jr. is one of the go-to players for an Illini team that features a rebuilt roster. At Tech, the Chicago native averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season, helping the Raiders to the Round of 16. He shot 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range and brings plenty of scoring and defense to Champaign.

“Now that’s changed since I’ve come here to Illinois and I’m just embracing it, getting better at it and continuing to work,” Shannon Jr. said of his new role at Illinois as more of a leader and first option. “I feel like I’m a great defender, I can handle the ball, I can shoot it pretty well. I’m athletic, I’m pretty all around.”

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates*
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Charles Pride, Bryant
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Terrence Shannon Jr. , Illinois
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame
Matt Bradley, San Diego State
Joseph Girard III, Syracuse
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Amari Bailey, UCLA

WCIA

WCIA

