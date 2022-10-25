Read full article on original website
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
kduz.com
Hwy 7 to be Reduced to One Lane East of Hutchinson
Highway 7 will be reduced to one lane east of Hutchinson on Friday (Oct. 28). MnDOT officials say that will be to allow crews to pave over the Luce Line State Trail where it crosses the roadway. A flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone. Officials say travelers...
KEYC
Highway 22 projects begin Oct. 31
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will be seeing some big changes on Highway 22, beginning at the end of the month. Work near the overflow bridge on Hwy 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
knuj.net
BID ACCEPTED TO REPLACE WATER MAIN UNDER MINNESOTA RIVER
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
Portion of Adams St. to close today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, a portion of Adams Street in Mankato, between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive, will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working to install a gas main. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen by the end of the week.
KEYC
Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
KEYC
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
KEYC
Mayo reminds hunters to protect their hearing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s firearm deer season opener is right around the corner, and Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding hunters to protect their hearing. Mayo says noise louder than 140 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage, and most firearms are near that or higher. Hearing loss caused...
KEYC
Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside. After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y. ”Our Board and staff have...
KEYC
West advances past Hutchinson in straight sets
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets volleyball team advances to the next round in the Section 3-A tournament after winning in straight sets over Hutchinson. The Scarlets will travel to face one seed Marshall Friday.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
KEYC
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A cornfield caught fire over the weekend near New Ulm. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a ditch on County Road 24 about a mile-and-a-half west of State Highway 15 on Saturday around 4 p.m. The fire then spread to a...
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
KEYC
Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato. Lisa and Kelsey like to shop and give back, so they decided to give viewers a preview of what to expect in Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener!
KEYC
Mankato’s eSports market finds a new Contender
