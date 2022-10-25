Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown Reverses Decision to Stick With Ye’s Donda Sports, Aaron Donald Also Announces Departure (UPDATE)
Brown announced the news Tuesday evening in a statement, writing that he will “always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with...
Antonio Brown drops statement on Kanye, Donda Sports and fans are calling cap he actually wrote it
Former NFL star Antonio Brown is not joining the number of companies and people severing their ties with Kanye West over the music icon’s controversial antisemitic comments. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donaldo both recently announced that they have terminated their association with West’s Donda Sports because of his remarks that have sparked massive hate and outrage in the community.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Significant Decision
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made headlines Tuesday when he cut ties with Donda Sports, the marketing agency founded by rapper Kanye West. Donald cited West's recent anti-semitic comments on social media as the reason for his defection. He and his wife, Erica, weren't the ...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
TMZ.com
Kanye West's Donda Academy Kicked Out Of Major Basketball Tournament
The star players on Kanye West's Donda Academy basketball team will not be able to showcase their talents on one of H.S. hoops' biggest stages this year ... and it's all because of Ye's controversial antisemitic comments. The Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced Donda has been scrapped from this season's schedule...
Viral video shows Kyrie Irving yelling at Ben Simmons to shoot
The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how we all thought it would. Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead though, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.
Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”
Kobe Bryant used an interesting tactic to get his teammates to train with him even after partying the night before.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Does His Signature Dance With Druski
AB took a break from trolling Tom Brady and hopped on Live with Druski. Antonio Brown has quickly become one of the most interesting men in the sports world, and not always for the best reasons. Between 2019 and early 2020, Brown was all over the headlines due to his antics. After some of his closest friends intervened, he went away for a while and eventually came back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
How Did the Bears Out-Scheme the Patriots? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Explain
How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Florio, Simms explain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played a complete game on Monday night in their win over the Patriots. From the offense to the defense and even special teams, Chicago was in total control throughout the night. Justin...
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 “NXXT” Has Split Personalities
LeBron James has achieved more than what was originally thought in his 20 seasons as a professional basketball player in the NBA. As “the kid from Akron” inches closer to the end of his career, he’s thinking about the next generation. Recently, the Nike LeBron 20 emerged...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Crowns Jay-Z The Greatest Rapper Of All time
Lil Wayne says that Jay-Z is the greatest of all time. Lil Wayne says that Jay-Z is the greatest rapper of all time. Wayne handed out the praise while speaking with former NFL player Marcellus Wiley on his More To It podcast. Wiley had prompted Wayne with the task of...
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
Antonio Brown's constant trolling of Brady is low class
Antonio Brown keeps trolling Tom Brady over his reported split with Gisele Bundchen, despite the fact that Brady twice saved the mercurial wideout’s NFL career.
