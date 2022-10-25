The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said. De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO