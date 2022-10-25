ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office

The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said.   De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa

DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA to hold special election for Nury Martinez’s former seat

LOS ANGELES – A special election to fill the Los Angeles City Council’s Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation will take place on April 4, 2023, after the council voted 11-0 Tuesday to move forward with the election. The special election will cost the city...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Rate Assistance Program will aid more customers

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills. The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
PALMDALE, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHOville.com

Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database

Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million

A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime

LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sb-american.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy