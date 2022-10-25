Read full article on original website
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said. De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY
The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
thedowneypatriot.com
City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa
DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood forces elderly man to pay taxes for his short-term rental, then denies his permit
The Inglewood city council recently enacted an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the City but failed to tell owners that those with accessory dwelling units (ADU) were not eligible to obtain a home-sharing permit. In fact, residents weren’t told until AFTER paying thousands in transient occupancy taxes (TOT). ***Urgent...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kia Forum concertgoers camp out on Carlton Square property
Last week it was brought to the Inglewood city council’s attention about the lack of trash cans and constant littering on Kareem Court by folks attending events at either the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium and the City continues to do nothing about it!. Our property does in fact...
2urbangirls.com
LA to hold special election for Nury Martinez’s former seat
LOS ANGELES – A special election to fill the Los Angeles City Council’s Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation will take place on April 4, 2023, after the council voted 11-0 Tuesday to move forward with the election. The special election will cost the city...
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
Antelope Valley Press
Rate Assistance Program will aid more customers
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills. The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
spectrumnews1.com
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
foxla.com
Application deadline nears for LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist
LOS ANGELES - The deadline is looming for those who want to apply for the City of Los Angeles' Section 8 housing lottery waitlist. All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. How to apply. Interested families and individuals can apply online 24 hours a day, seven...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
If you want to apply for City of Los Angeles Section 8 rental assistance, the time is now: there are only a few days left to enter the waiting list lottery. All entries must be placed online, and the deadline is Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime
LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
sb-american.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
