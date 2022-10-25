Read full article on original website
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Anderson County.
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 85, southbound near Highway 129.
accesswdun.com
Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting
A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
Deputies: Oconee Co. man accused of choking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
MPD Reports: 8 cause ruckus at restaurant; mouse in the house prompts call to police; report of skydiver down was just a cutaway parachute
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious person – W Marable...
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985
Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
