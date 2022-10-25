ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, GA

accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night. The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
accesswdun.com

Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985

Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
HALL COUNTY, GA

