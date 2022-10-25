Breckenridge man wanted in roommate’s death surrenders

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The U.S. Marshals Service said a wanted man from Breckenridge turned himself into authorities in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after being on the run for nearly nine months.

Miles Fernando Tovar, 39, is awaiting extradition back to Colorado on an outstanding warrants on counts of manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force has been working with several agencies since February to locate Tovar as he’s avoided capture through Florida, California, Maine and New York.

The Marshals Service said an anonymous man called and told them he was with Tovar and that Tovar told him he wanted to turn himself in.

Breckenridge man accused of roommate’s death

On Nov. 6, 2019, Breckenridge Police Department officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Tovar with a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found 29-year-old Brendan Rye unresponsive and with significant injuries. However, Rye had not been shot.

“The initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between the two injured parties resulting in all injuries received. The parties remained on scene until police arrived. A handgun was recovered,” police said in a statement at the time.

Both men were taken to Summit Medical Center. Rye, who had recently moved to Breckenridge from Florida, was then taken to the Denver area for further treatment. He died from his injuries at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

Police did not provide details about how Rye was injured.

“All parties involved in this tragic incident were known to each other and have been cooperating with our continuing investigation,” police said.

Tovar was released from the hospital after the incident and was not placed in custody by police.

