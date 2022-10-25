ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5

It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
The Independent

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight

Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Daily Mail

PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?

The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
CBS Sports

Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6

With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 5 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. It took a moment of magic to lift Chelsea into the round of 16, with Kai Havertz popping up out of nowhere Tuesday to add another crucial Champions League goal to his resume.
FOX Sports

Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
The Independent

PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

One week on from a narrow win over PSV at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal look to continue their fine start to the season in Eindhoven.While Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a weekend Premier League set-back against Southampton, the London club have a perfect Europa League Group A record so far and are ideally placed to top the group.Arsenal were largely dominant seven days ago but Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hopeful of more from his side, particularly in attack.PSV were beaten 4-2 by Groningen in a thrilling league encounter on Saturday, losing ground on Ajax at the top of the...

