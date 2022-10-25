Read full article on original website
Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5
It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Details of all the Matchday 5 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6
With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
Soccer-Messi and Mbappe both score twice as PSG thrash Maccabi 7-2
PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice, with Neymar also on target, as the French club’s fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 5 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. It took a moment of magic to lift Chelsea into the round of 16, with Kai Havertz popping up out of nowhere Tuesday to add another crucial Champions League goal to his resume.
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
Where To Watch Barcelona v Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League TV Channels and Live Stream
The biggest game of the UEFA Champions League game week takes place tonight. Heres where you can watch Barcelona host Bayern Munich.
PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
One week on from a narrow win over PSV at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal look to continue their fine start to the season in Eindhoven.While Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a weekend Premier League set-back against Southampton, the London club have a perfect Europa League Group A record so far and are ideally placed to top the group.Arsenal were largely dominant seven days ago but Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hopeful of more from his side, particularly in attack.PSV were beaten 4-2 by Groningen in a thrilling league encounter on Saturday, losing ground on Ajax at the top of the...
