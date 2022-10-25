Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson ‘frustrated’ with minutes restriction
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson returned last season from a two-year hiatus due to injury. Thompson’s return came after
Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
As of Tuesday, Klay Thompson has played in 651 regular season games and 145 postseason games for the Golden State Warriors. He may never been as heated on the court as he was against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors star received his first career ejection on Tuesday after a back-and-forth...
Brooklyn Nets Have The Worst Lineup In The NBA With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, And Royce O'Neale
The Brooklyn Nets have the worst lineup according to net rating with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton.
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Evan Mobley's season-high 22 points power Cleveland Cavaliers over winless Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller
Jalen Brunson willed the New York Knicks to a come-from-behind 134-131 win Wednesday night over the Charlotte Hornets for their first 3-0 start at home in a decade. The Knicks, who improved to 3-1, found a way to win in the end after squandering a 12-point lead in the third quarter.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Impressive showing off bench
Beasley totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Rockets. Beasley finished in double figures in the scoring column for the fourth time in five games as he continues to enjoy a strong start to the 2022-23 season. The guard received more playing time than usual due to Collin Sexton's (oblique) absence Wednesday night, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his minutes decrease at least slightly once Sexton is cleared to return.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann Prove A Dangerous Duo After Powering Thunder Over Clippers
In just their second game at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season. This was in large part due to some heavy offensive contributions from the team’s starting backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann. In...
Lakers News: Details On Sunday's George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony
The first (Minnesota) Lakers Hall of Fame center is going up into the rafters at last on October 30th.
