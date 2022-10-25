ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Family launches website for fans to share memories of Russell Rush, includes San Antonio memorial plans

SAN ANTONIO – The family of beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has launched a memorial website where fans can share a memory of him. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44. Rush’s full obituary is on the memorial website.
Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant

Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
