Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
KSAT 12
‘Haunted’ doll draws curious visitors to locally-owned North Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Whether or not the calendar shows it is October 31, Halloween is never far from the thoughts of anyone who walks into a North Side business. Stickers ‘N Stars, located on Thousand Oaks Road near Jones-Maltsberger Road, is filled with the images of every horror lover’s dreams.
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
tpr.org
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events
The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.
San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary
The eatery closed so the owners can give it a facelift, make technology upgrades and extend its menu.
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
San Antonio has free Diwali events celebrating the 'Festival of Lights'
Events are at Hemisfair, downtown, and at Rolling Oaks Mall.
San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
Family launches website for fans to share memories of Russell Rush, includes San Antonio memorial plans
SAN ANTONIO – The family of beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has launched a memorial website where fans can share a memory of him. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44. Rush’s full obituary is on the memorial website.
flicksandfood.com
Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant
Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
news4sanantonio.com
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event
SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
