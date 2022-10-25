Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson not going to apologize for winning
Clemson has been far from perfect this season except in the only category that matters, a fact that wasn’t lost on the man that’s coached the Tigers to another unblemished record to this point. “I (...)
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
Dabo's Decision to Bench Uiagalelei Proves He’s a Mastermind of Nick Saban Proportions
Let's not beat around the bush: College football coaches are insane. It comes with the territory, because you have to be a little bit off your kilter to manage a hundred 18- to 22-year-olds, ignore your family for days on end and carry the happiness of your team's fanbase on your back.
Packer goes on rant in response to 'foolish nonsense clown act and tweet' from Joel Klatt
During Monday’s ACC PM show on ACC Network, Mark Packer went on a rant in response to Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, who tweeted that he doesn’t think Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) (...)
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
FOX Sports
No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season. Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won't be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday's game against Florida in Jacksonville. Jackson, a...
Sylva Herald
50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad
Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
scgolfclub.com
Upstate Sweep.. Seneca and Pickens are SCHSL Champions
Chesnee got the championships season started off well for the Upper State with their AA State Championship,. Now two more highly ranked golf teams have added state championships and the AAAA and AAA trophies will be in the Upstate. At the Hilton Head Lakes Course, Pickens won the second golf...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Roaming Ritual rolls into service; Meat Me Mediterranean Deli & Grill opens in Greenville
Roaming Ritual rolls into service … Meat Me Mediterranean Deli & Grill opens in Greenville … and Birds Fly South Ale Project owners open Perch restaurant in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 28. Chef 21/Tea Republic to open...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death
Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
lander.edu
Marielle Fallon - Driven by a Passion to Serve Fellow Bearcats
Marielle Fallon, of Woodruff, always knew she wanted to attend Lander University. “Lander was the only college I applied to,” she said. She first noticed the University while tagging along during her brother’s college tours. “I immediately considered this as an option for myself,” said Fallon. “When...
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record crowds
"Typically, on a normal festival year, we plan for 150,000 people over the course of three days," explained Hawk. "I think we were probably on the high end of that, maybe close to 180,000 or 200,000 if we’re really lucky."
thetigercu.com
Johnstone demolition and construction proposals
During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
Comments / 0