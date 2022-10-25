Read full article on original website
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
All the Spoilers We Have on 'God of War: Ragnarok'
Though the long-awaited PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok isn't scheduled to release until Nov. 9, spoilers have, of course, found their way online. While it's still possible to go into the game completely blind, so long as you're careful about what you read online, if you're into ruining the surprise for yourself, we've rounded up as many of the spoilers for the sequel as we can find.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Resident Evil 4 PlayStation 5 upgrade is free if you have the PS4 version
I would say remakes are fairly popular in the world of gaming right now, but I’m not sure popular is the right word. Prevalent might be more apt. From Dead Space to The Last of Us Part I, new-gen reimaginings of our favourite games are popping up all over the place. Back in June, Capcom joined in on the fun and announced a remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
IGN
Perish - Official Gameplay and Music Trailer
This new Perish trailer includes not only gameplay footage, but also that of the developers recording the music that will be used in-game with their own band. Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
IGN
Fallout 4 Goes Next-Gen and the Future of Fallout – Unlocked 567
Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, but is it going to be the only Fallout we get on this generation of Xbox consoles? We lament just how far away Fallout 5 probably is. Plus: Xbox sales figures continue to impress, we're concerned about the departures of the Rocksteady co-founders, and more!
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Review by Alex Stedman. Tales of the Jedi is a strong, tightly written showcase for two important characters in Star Wars lore: Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. Dooku in particular gets a good amount of meat added to his character’s bones, while the other episodes feature a welcome look into Ahsoka at different points in her life. It’s moody and methodical at times, while still managing to weave in some beautifully animated action. It may not be absolutely vital Star Wars content, but there are certainly worse ways to revisit these characters before Ahsoka gets her own series.
IGN
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
Modern Warfare 2 Zombies teaser has already been found
Funnily enough, it looks like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will feature a Zombies mode in spite of Infinity Ward being firm on the fact that the iconic monsters will be loafing off this year. There was no ability to misinterpret the PR's statement in the Modern Warfare II...
IGN
Dire Vengeance Deluxe - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Deadly traps and terrifying creatures await in this trailer for Dire Vengeance Deluxe. Check it out to see gameplay and the challenges you'll face in this side-scrolling action game, available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. In Dire Vengeance Deluxe, depraved cultists have opened a portal to the Dark Realm...
IGN
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
NME
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Detailed; Will Feature Campaign Characters
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Raids mode has been detailed and it sounds like it will be a pretty big expansion of the game's campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed entries in the entire franchise with a big blockbuster campaign, a traditional multiplayer mode, a spec-ops co-op mode, the addition of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and post-launch content such as Raids. The massive game still has a lot of unknowns, but we're starting to learn more as we approach the game's imminent release.
IGN
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
IGN
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
IGN
Between Horizons - Official Trailer
Between Horizons is a sci-fi detective adventure game set on a ship decades into a journey across space. It's up to you to find who is responsible for sabotaging the mission, and make game-changing decisions along the way. Developer DigiTales Interactive's latest trailer lays out the stakes for this upcoming mystery.
