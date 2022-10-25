Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for lighting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested after police say he lit a car on fire in Campustown. University of Illinois Police were called around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday to the off-campus area of Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign, where witnesses reported they saw a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid. The fluid ignited and the car was soon engulfed in flames. The man then walked away from the area.
newschannel20.com
Amish Heritage barn raising event in Illinois
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a barn-raising event. The two-day event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and m 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. There will activities and demonstrations for...
newschannel20.com
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
newschannel20.com
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
newschannel20.com
Planned Parenthood in Champaign expands
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Illinois is working to secure women's access to abortion. On Tuesday, we got a look at the expansion of the Champaign Clinic. The expansion opened for business in September, which will allow double the number of in-patient abortions the Planned Parenthood location could offer. Officials...
newschannel20.com
Champaign Central boy's soccer in pursuit of sectional championship
The game has been postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Champaign Central boy's soccer team is set to take on Chatham in the sectional semi-final on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 PM. In head coach Alexander Zarco's first season leading Champaign, Central has been dominant this season with only two...
newschannel20.com
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
newschannel20.com
Illinois Football traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois football will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers. Illinois will enter this game with a 6-1 season record, with a 3-1 record against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska on the other hand enters with a 3-4 record, winning two out of their last three games.
