ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
GOBankingRates

4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October

As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
intheknow.com

13 travel essentials that make flying with a carry-on totally doable

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Melanie Sutrathada is an In The Know lifestyle...
couponingwithrachel.com

Buy 1 Pair of Boots & Get 2 FREE Pairs at JCPenney

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. **Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. For a limited time, JCPenney online is offering a Buy 1, Get 2 Free Sale on select boots for the family! Even better, you can mix and match so everyone can grab a new pair of boots. Popular sizes and styles are selling out fast so make sure to grab your favorites.
CNET

Starbucks, Dunkin' or Caribou: Which Coffee Chain Is Cheapest?

Coffee shop preference can be a serious matter of allegiance. If you swear by the precise caffeine content of a particular retailer's breakfast blend, or their artistry with cappuccino foam, or their patience with your excessively modified custom order, you may very well go out of your way to visit them daily. Sometimes, though, your daily brew may just be a matter of convenience, if you typically visit the place that is closest to your work or home, or on your way between the two. Maybe it's a combination of both factors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger

Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on comfort

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on comfort. You can score big savings on products from brands such as CordaRoy's, Pavilion, NEST New York and more. The deals start at just $9 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Mashed

Egg Nog Cold Foam Is Coming To Caribou Coffee

Long before there was a craze for whatever pumpkin spice is, there was an original holiday flavor that helped bring cheer, and often rum, to people as winter approached. This forgotten treasure is known as egg nog, aka the nog, aka the thing to keep away from Uncle Herbert because he gets a little "stumbly." It's been around in some variation since about the 13th century, according to Time, but really didn't catch on with the general public until it became popular in colonial America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy