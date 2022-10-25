ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital

MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
MORRISON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting

Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
WIFR

One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County

(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support

The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
MORRISON, IL
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting During Search Warrant

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
MORRISON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Crimes Being Reported In Downtown Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
KWQC

Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer. The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
OHIO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department charges man with arson

The 52-year-old man charged with attacking a police officer in East Moline was the same one who is charged with a Rock Island arson Monday afternoon. On Oct. 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Upon arrival, Fire and Police personnel observed a single-family residence on fire.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy