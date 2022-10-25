ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego MTS Launches High School Essay Contest with Laptop Prize

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Photo by Matthew Bowden via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego County high school students can secure new laptops through an essay contest that opened Tuesday regarding a regional pilot program that offers free public transit to youths 18 and under.

The 19th Annual 2022 Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest, launched by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the San Diego County Office of Education, is open until Nov. 25 for students in grades 9-12.

According to the MTS, the 40 best-scored essayists will take home a laptop.

This year’s contest is seeking essays covering Youth Opportunity Pass, a pilot program that went into effect in May and provides free transit access for local youths. Students are asked to write a persuasive essay on the value of the pilot program, and why it should or should not continue.

“Every year we choose our essay prompt to be relevant to our current and future projects,” MTS CEO Sharon Cooney said. “This year, the Youth Opportunity Pass went into effect, and we want to hear from students what they think about the program so far.”

To be eligible to win, students must send an application form along with a 750- to 1,000-word essay. All entries are due by Friday, Nov. 25, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Students must be attending school in San Diego County and follow all instructions on the application form.

Entries can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or mailed/delivered to MTS, Attn: Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Ave., Suite 900, San Diego, CA 92101.

The full essay prompt, rules and guidelines are available at www.sdmts.com/rider-info/events/high-school-laptop-scholarship-contest.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

