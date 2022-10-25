ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson will come off the bench after Myles Turner was named Wednesday's starting center. In 18.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to record 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Terance Mann coming off Clippers' bench Thursday night

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann started last game, but that is changing versus OKC. Paul George is back following a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Mann is reverting to a bench role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum headed to bench in updated Clippers' lineup

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Batum started Tuesday night with Marcus Morris out due to personal reasons. However, the veteran's time in the starting five will be shortlived, as Terance Mann is taking over in the frontcourt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com

Houston's Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) available on Wednesday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate will make his season debut after missing all four of Houston's games with an ankle injury. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Tate to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Tate's projection includes 9.6 points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (suspension) starting on Wednesday, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (knee) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin will make his return after a one-game suspension. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Primo (undisclosed) out on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Primo will not be available for undisclosed reasons. Expect Josh Richardson to play more minutes on Wednesday night with Devin Vassell also ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy