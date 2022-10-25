Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
Jose Trevino Exceeded Expectations in First Season With Yankees
Trevino blossomed behind the plate with the Yankees in 2022, producing an All-Star season while winning an award for his elite defense
MLB
Castellanos sets up perfectly for game-saving catch
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a surprising comeback 6-5 win in Game 1 of the World Series, but he never would have had a chance to swing the bat had Nick Castellanos not made the most important catch of his career.
MLB
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. • World Series...
MLB
5 pressing offseason questions for Cards
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What already figured to be a busy offseason for a Cardinals franchise again trying to replace Albert Pujols and in the market for a catcher for the first time in two decades following the retirement of Yadier Molina just got ratcheted up several notches.
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
'Tonight was my turn': Realmuto the latest Phils hero
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto lived this moment thousands of times in his backyard as a kid. Bases loaded, two outs, 3-2 count, Wiffle ball bat in his hands. • World Series Game 2, presented by Capital One: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But what happened Friday night in Game...
MLB
How will these '23 option decisions play out?
With option decisions due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, we won’t have to wait long before the first major checkpoint of MLB’s offseason. This includes players with opt-outs, player options, club options and mutual options. The 2022 option deadline carries added intrigue due to...
MLB
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
MLB
JV still World Series winless after G1 unravels
HOUSTON -- Whenever Justin Verlander decides to call it a career -- and there are no indications that is coming anytime soon -- he won’t need to do anything extra to prove that he’s a worthy Hall of Famer. That was decided a while back, as he racked up no-hitters and Cy Youngs and day-to-day sheer dominance over a 17-year career that is still going strong.
MLB
Twins' Jon Olsen finding success in AFL after injuries
It’s been a long journey for Jon Olsen getting to the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old has weathered facial reconstruction surgery, Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome and UCL reconstruction surgery. Now, he’s getting extra work in the desert and turned in his best start yet. The Twins...
MLB
How will Astros neutralize red-hot Harper?
This is the Bryce Harper who was promised all along, taking advantage of his most sustained opportunity on the game’s biggest stage to emphatically deliver on all the hype that’s been inescapable for him since his teenage years -- and, in the process, taking a rabid Philadelphia fanbase to the cusp of an improbable World Series championship.
MLB
Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
MLB
5 crucial questions the Dodgers face this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a disappointing end to the season, the Dodgers have a lot to think about before the start of the offseason, which happens right after the World Series. Los Angeles will again be one of the favorites to win the title next season. The club still has Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on the roster. But there are plenty of questions that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will have to answer.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 1
The World Series is here! The World Series is here! It’s certainly unlikely that many predicted an Astros-Phillies World Series at the beginning of the season -- it’s unlikely anybody predicted it in early October, when the Phils were clinching their Wild Card spot at Minute Maid Park -- but that’s part of the fun of the Fall Classic: No one likes a matchup everyone can see coming.
MLB
Rodgers wins '22 Fielding Bible Award at 2B
DENVER -- Knowing his name was near the top of the fielding leaderboard helped motivate Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who on Thursday claimed the 2022 Fielding Bible Award at second base. Rodgers, who finds it better for his in-season concentration to reserve a detailed dive into statistics and advanced...
MLB
'Did you see that?!' Young fan revels in Phils' G1 comeback
If you had to sum up Friday night's incredible Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies in one screen shot, you might just go with the reaction of one young Phillies fan in the stands at Minute Maid Park right after J.T. Realmuto launched a go-ahead homer in the top of the 10th inning of Philadelphia's dramatic 6-5 win.
Comments / 0