LOS ANGELES -- After a disappointing end to the season, the Dodgers have a lot to think about before the start of the offseason, which happens right after the World Series. Los Angeles will again be one of the favorites to win the title next season. The club still has Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on the roster. But there are plenty of questions that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will have to answer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO