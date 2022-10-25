Read full article on original website
Pirate Rants 10/26
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. It’s not a fair opportunity to try out for sports at ECU as a transfer student. I feel the majority of the students not on sports teams are better than the ones on the teams and they won’t give us a chance if we aren’t recruited.
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party
As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
Delayed justice served: Onslow County man who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter gets 40 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars. Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence...
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
Two Bayboro women arrested following armed robbery at Dollar General
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
ECU acknowledges Cybersecurity Awareness Month
East Carolina University programs and organizations are keeping students informed about cybercrime and information security this October through Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Associate Professor and Director of Security Studies Dr. Armin Krishnan said cybercrime can take many forms. Some cybercrimes are committed by people seeking financial gain, while others are state-sponsored attacks to disrupt or destroy networks of other nations, Krishnan said.
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
SGA held open discussion Town Hall meeting
East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) held an open discussion Town Hall meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Main Campus Student Center to give students an opportunity to voice their opinion on ways to improve life on campus. SGA Advisor Alicia Hunt...
HCC selects three presidential finalists
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees has selected three finalists for the president’s position. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” said board Chair Mike Williams. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the presidential search committee for their exceptional insight, work, and effort.”
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Man already in jail charged in North Carolina mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
Officials discuss safety tips for Halloweekend
East Carolina University officials provide safety tips and strategies students can utilize in preparation of the upcoming Halloweekend. Philip Rogers, chancellor of the university, said Halloweekend is an “exciting” event in which people of any age can look forward to, but it’s very important to be aware of actions and safety precautions during this time.
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at a Greenville high school this afternoon has sent one student to the hospital and another in police custody. Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the fight at J.H. Rose High School happened around 1:00 p.m. She said it was between two underage students...
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
