Pirate Rants 10/26

Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. It’s not a fair opportunity to try out for sports at ECU as a transfer student. I feel the majority of the students not on sports teams are better than the ones on the teams and they won’t give us a chance if we aren’t recruited.
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party

As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
Two Bayboro women arrested following armed robbery at Dollar General

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
ECU acknowledges Cybersecurity Awareness Month

East Carolina University programs and organizations are keeping students informed about cybercrime and information security this October through Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Associate Professor and Director of Security Studies Dr. Armin Krishnan said cybercrime can take many forms. Some cybercrimes are committed by people seeking financial gain, while others are state-sponsored attacks to disrupt or destroy networks of other nations, Krishnan said.
SGA held open discussion Town Hall meeting

East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) held an open discussion Town Hall meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Main Campus Student Center to give students an opportunity to voice their opinion on ways to improve life on campus. SGA Advisor Alicia Hunt...
HCC selects three presidential finalists

The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees has selected three finalists for the president’s position. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” said board Chair Mike Williams. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the presidential search committee for their exceptional insight, work, and effort.”
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
Officials discuss safety tips for Halloweekend

East Carolina University officials provide safety tips and strategies students can utilize in preparation of the upcoming Halloweekend. Philip Rogers, chancellor of the university, said Halloweekend is an “exciting” event in which people of any age can look forward to, but it’s very important to be aware of actions and safety precautions during this time.
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
