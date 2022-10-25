ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

2 Dead in Palmdale Shopping Center Stabbings

Two people were killed in a stabbing outside a Kohl's store in Palmdale Thursday, authorities said. An attacker was in custody, the LA County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station said. The stabbing was reported around noon, with initial reports saying two people were hurt near 39850 N 10th Street West. It...
PALMDALE, CA
kion546.com

1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County authorities seeking person of interest in Laguna Niguel homicide

Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Laguna Niguel earlier in October. It was not immediately clear at which time or where the incident occurred on Oct. 15, but Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of locating him. He has been identified as 38-year-old David Moreno, who sometimes goes by the name Temper. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Residents were urged not to approach Moreno as he could be dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911. 
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies after committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
PASADENA, CA
lavistamchs.com

MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa

At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million

A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA

