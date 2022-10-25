Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform at CMA Awards

The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu. __Online: https://cmaawards.com/ Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him

