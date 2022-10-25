Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform at CMA Awards

Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn
The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu. __Online: https://cmaawards.com/ Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards. Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen will take the stage at the awards show Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Bryan will perform...
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops
Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Alan Jackson to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at 2022 CMA Awards
The Country Music Association will honor Alan Jackson with its highest award at the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Alan has been named the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He will become only the eighth artist to earn the designation. Previous recipients include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), and Loretta Lynn (2021).
Everything to Know About the 2022 CMAs: Who’s Nominated, Who’s Hosting and More
Dust off your cowboy boots! The 2022 CMA Awards are around the corner — and the ceremony is set to honor the best and brightest names in country music. Nominations were announced in September, one month after it was revealed that Luke Bryan was returning to host the awards show for the second year in […]
