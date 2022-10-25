Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
KCBD
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
KCBD
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police posted a warning to parents on Wednesday, promising to issue citations to any teen caught driving without a license, and to their parents. Vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense. This policy change comes after the death of a 17-year-old killed in...
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
KCBD
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.
KCBD
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
KCBD
Dalby Correctional Facility processing new inmates from across Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dalby Correctional Facility in Post is processing its first busload of inmates since its contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons expired earlier this year. It’s now a county jail, with a special classification to house inmates from jails around the state that have no room.
KCBD
Source to Solution symposium educating about addiction and recovery resources in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Source to Solution symposium is a one-day conference that aims to educate and provide resources for addiction and recovery. Former councilman Randy Christian organized the first Source to Solution Symposium in 2019. His passion for substance abuse prevention stems from his son’s struggle with addiction.
KCBD
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
KCBD
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon...
KCBD
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
KCBD
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Abbott hosted a campaign event ahead of the November elections. The governor visited Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker at 11 a.m. Early voting began Monday for the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Abbott is running against Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, who visited Lubbock earlier...
KCBD
Lubbock independent pharmacies losing patients after change to Veterans’ network
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TRICARE’s new pharmacy network changes went into effect Monday, impacting many veterans and independent pharmacies in the Lubbock area. Its impact stretches across the country, now many veterans are no longer able to use their health insurance at thousands of local, independently-owned pharmacies. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families. TRICARE’s pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, is Express Scripts. Two Lubbock pharmacists say Express Scripts couldn’t reach an agreement with independent pharmacies across the nation, so 15,000 left its network.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Kali is very laidback and independent. She does well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Kali is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Comments / 0