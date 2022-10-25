Read full article on original website
Propeller Hosts Akrofest
The Propeller Bar & Grill is hosting the San Diego International Aerobatic Club 2022 Akrofest Competition, Friday Oct. 28 and Saturday Oct. 29. This great aerobatic contest is becoming even more popular with at least 55 pilots competing from all over the country. The Propeller is now open Tuesday to...
Tenth Borrego Springs Film Festival Set for January 12 – 16, 2023
The 10th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival will take place at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center on January 12 – 16, 2023. The full schedule of films and panel events will be announced on Monday Nov. 7. For the last nine years, the BSFF Committee of volunteers has...
Akrofest Back in Borrego
THE contest of 2022, the annual Akrofest Competition, is back in Borrego Springs Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, where pilots will be flying in the world's finest aerobatic box – permanently surface wavered, built beyond CIVA standards, designed to host the world championships, and practically visible from space. "While...
"An Incredible Story"
You’ve probably heard me say it before, but I must repeat it, One Safe Place is transforming lives. One Safe Place is a center that serves human trafficking victims, seniors suffering from elder abuse and is a place someone that is being domestically abused can go to escape from their perpetrator. I wanted to share an incredible success story from One Safe Place.
Rams Hills Makes A Gift to the BMA
Harry Turner, Chief Operations Officer and General Manager of Rams Hill, recently presented a check for $6,720 to the Borrego Ministers Association (BMA). Rams Hill has a program managing homes in Rams Hill for short-term rentals for golfers. Ten percent of the rental service fee goes into a fund named, "For the Love of Borrego," which annually donates to local charities and community organizations.
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
Lady Rams Win on Senior Night, Finish Undefeated in Manzanita League Play
With one more point to go to seal the win in the last set, it was quite the nail biter, having many in the stands on the edge of their seats. The Julian Lady Eagles were not going down without a fight, making way for a comeback to force another set. However, with a tip just outside, the Lady Rams of the Borrego Springs volleyball team managed to seal the win, 25 – 16, 25 – 7, and 25 – 23 on Oct. 19 at home.
