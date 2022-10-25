With one more point to go to seal the win in the last set, it was quite the nail biter, having many in the stands on the edge of their seats. The Julian Lady Eagles were not going down without a fight, making way for a comeback to force another set. However, with a tip just outside, the Lady Rams of the Borrego Springs volleyball team managed to seal the win, 25 – 16, 25 – 7, and 25 – 23 on Oct. 19 at home.

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO