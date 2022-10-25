ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Black women missing from tech industry, says report

Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
The Independent

Philanthropy pours more money into advancing Latino wealth

Juan Hernandez III, CEO of a nonprofit lending fund, has made about 17 loans to Latino entrepreneurs and business owners across Sonoma County, California. Hernandez was able to provide the loans averaging $33,000 each after his organization received a two-year, $100,000 grant from the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Entrepreneurship Fund in July 2021. He says the money from the community foundation helped his nonprofit secure more funding from other foundations and corporations, such as Wells Fargo, enabling his fund to do more lending.Hernandez leads Creser Capital Fund, which lends to people traditional banks often are reluctant to help.The growth his...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Wells Fargo Donates $800,000 to 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing $800,000 to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to expand economic empowerment programming for youth, underserved communities and the members of the 100. The grant was announced during the 100 Moving In Faith Prayer Breakfast, convened in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus...
getnews.info

TRI Innovations Presents Pocket Grinders – An Elegant Alternative To Cumbersome Manual Tools

TRI Innovations is prepared to introduce the public to brand-new CBD and cannabis products in 2023. TRI Innovations is on a mission to assist the world in moving in an innovative way at every step. Top experts and trained industry professionals lead this company. They want to elevate industries with their existing range of trademarks and Pocket Grinder CBD goods. They believe that this may be accomplished by raising innovation and usefulness standards.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

Shop Consciously Creates Safe & Sustainable Jobs for African Women Artisans

The Brand Allows Ordinary People to Empower Communities Through A Deeper Appreciation of Locally-Crafted Products. To the people behind Shop Consciously, becoming a catalyst of change does not need acts of grandeur. The online shop serves as a platform where female artisans and entrepreneurs can showcase their crafts. Specifically, it features accessories, bags, shoes, and household items hand-made by women from East, West, and Southern Africa.
The Atlantic

The Problem With Our Boost-Boost-Boost COVID Strategy

The United States has defaulted to treating life with the coronavirus as the new normal, but this normal, sadly, is anything but new. Americans have always lived with deadly inequities in our society, and we can’t seem to imagine doing better. For the past six months, the U.S. has averaged 300 to 500 COVID deaths a day. Living with COVID has become a euphemism for accepting perhaps 150,000 additional deaths a year. Is this how many deaths Americans are willing to tolerate? The question hasn’t been explicitly debated, because the truth is too ugly to acknowledge.
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, October 28, 2022

Max Armstrong offers insight on the monthly consumer insights report from Purdue University noting little difference between responses from men and women. And these groups rank the following as key factors when buying food: taste, nutrition, affordability, availability, environmental impact and social responsibility. Max looks at the demographic differences between men and women in the survey.
getnews.info

Red Star Immigration Delivers Effective Visa Services

Red Star Immigration is a genuine spot where one can easily carry on to fulfill their desires to fly abroad, having expertise of 10 years. The company has been serving its customers with complete transparency and honesty. California – October 25, 2022 – Looking for a reliable immigration company that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

