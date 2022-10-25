ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Day, OR

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

DA says investigation will move forward for USFS Burn Boss case

CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:
GRANT COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
SALEM, OR
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in western Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost .9 in Payette County. A 64-year-old female of John Day, Oregon, was traveling westbound, in a 1995 Ford Explorer....
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash claims life of John Day woman

JOHN DAY, OR / PAYETTE COUNTY, ID – A 64-year-old John Day woman died from her injuries in a motor vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Idaho. Her name has not been released. Find the full press release from ISP below:. (Press release from Idaho State Police) Idaho State Police...
JOHN DAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy