elkhornmediagroup.com
DA says investigation will move forward for USFS Burn Boss case
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:
Oregon woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Payette County
BOISE, Idaho — A woman from Oregon was killed Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Payette County, Idaho State Police reported. The 64-year-old overcorrected after going off the left shoulder in a Ford Explorer while traveling westbound. Police said the Ford then rolled into the median on I-84.
