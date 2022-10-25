Read full article on original website
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
Chronicle
Second Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley Event Announced in Washington Senate Race
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in a second forum this month, potentially ending weeks of negotiations over debates between the two candidates. Murray and Smiley will appear in a one-hour live "town hall" from the KIRO 7 studios in Seattle on Oct....
Lifelong Republican endorses a Democrat in the 5th Congressional Race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2006, as then-political director of the Tennessee GOP Randy Stamps sat under a portrait of Ronald Reagan, as he shared the party platform with a NewsChannel 5 reporter. But now, he's putting distance between himself and a Republican nominee for Congress. In a letter...
Yakima Herald Republic
U.S. Senate race: Murray, Smiley respond to issues critical to Yakima Valley
Democrat Patty Murray is defending her U.S. Senate seat against Republican Tiffany Smiley of Pasco. Smiley is a political newcomer facing off against an incumbent who has been in office for about 30 years. Smiley, 41, has been a veterans advocate since 2005 and previously worked as a triage nurse.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Chronicle
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race
When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
eenews.net
Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race, but gap narrowed, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Incumbent Democratic Senator Patty Murray is leading by eight points in the race for re-election, but Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has gained ground since the primary election, according to WA Poll results. Murray was leading by 18 points among Washington voters in a poll taken in...
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
NBC News
Cheney: Trump will not be able to turn Jan. 6 committee testimony into a 'circus'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says the Jan. 6 committee will handle the testimony of former President Donald Trump with the "great seriousness" necessary for the situation. Oct. 23, 2022.
Fox News Host Confronts GOP's Mike Lee With Fake Elector Plot Text Messages
Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, on Sunday about text messages he sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream cited comments made...
iheart.com
New Polls Look At Key Senate Races
New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
