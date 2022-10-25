ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Barry Morphew’s request over seized property denied

By KKTV
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dffKt_0imXkEMC00
Posters featuring the missing Suzanne Morphew remain in Salida. Screen grab, courtesy of KKTV

A motion by Barry Morphew, the Salida-area man who at one time faced murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife, to reclaim property was denied Tuesday by a judge.

The hearing for Morphew took place in Cañon City. According to court documents, a motion to return property was filed May 26. Morphew had his criminal charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew dismissed on April 18.

According to the motion, prosecution has been in possession of Barry Morphew’s property for more than two years and “there is no link between the property to the location or circumstances of Mrs. Morphew’s disappearance.”

A judge decided on Tuesday that the evidence would not be returned and denied the motion. Barry Morphew did not appear in court.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 in the Salida area. To date, her body has not been found.

“We alleged in the motion the items should be returned to Barry as they are being unlawfully held for no legitimate purpose,” part of a statement from Morphew’s attorney Iris Eytan reads. “As the law recognizes, Barry is innocent and in this country we just don’t hold people’s property ad infinitum when there are no charges pending.”

Prosecutors had argued that the seized items could be used as evidence in the future.

“... the People have a claim to all property seized for use in a future prosecution,” part of the motion filed by the DA’s office reads. “Further, no hearing need be held as the People are not looking to forfeit the property. To the contrary, we wish to hold it safe for a potential future prosecution.”

Posters featuring missing Suzanne Morphew remain in Salida. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call 719-312-7530.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

30 animals seized from property in Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
PENROSE, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Council Walkout! Wild Times Return to Woodland Park City Chambers

Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

High Country Bank Employees Take the Reigns of 2022 Parade of Lights

Yes, Halloween is just around the corner, but many families are already planning ahead for the December holidays. For locals and visitors alike that means the must-see, annual Parade of Lights in downtown Salida, to be held the night after Thanksgiving, on Friday Nov. 25, 2022. With a recent announcement...
SALIDA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Crested Butte's Matchstick Productions wins big in 2022

The judges have spoken — and the winner is... Crested Butte's Matchstick Productions took home three IF3 2022 Movie Awards at an awards gala Saturday at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in Whistler, British Colombia, Canada. The recently turned 30-year-old production company won Breakout skier of the year: Dennis Ranalter, Standout female skier of the year: Tonje Kvivik, and Film of the year: 'Anywhere from Here'. "It's great to share another...
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy