KCBD
Severe storms possible late today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
KCBD
Big weather changes ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our next cold front moving through Thursday will bring us rain/storm chances tomorrow and Friday plus a big drop in temperatures. A quiet evening ahead of us with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures cooling down into the 40s overnight. Slightly warmer than last night with a low for us in Lubbock of 47 degrees.
KCBD
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia. Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 pm. Evolution of Gaia is Flatlands Dance Theatre’s most ambitious project yet. A large-scale performance fusing original dance, live and recorded music, film, and media, the production tells the tale of Gaia, the personification of Earth. Through a compelling story centered on human relationships and cultures, the production interweaves topics such as the destruction and regenerative capacity of Earth’s natural landscapes and resources, environmental awareness and justice, cycles of birth and rebirth and of conflict and resolution. Choreographers Ali Duffy and Sarah Estrada, composer Peter Fischer of the TTU School of Music, and Georgia-based guest choreographer/filmmaker Melissa Pihos join together to create this complex, immersive performance experience. Dancers from FDT perform alongside faculty and students of the TTU Schools of Music and Theatre and Dance. Don’t miss this world premiere!
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Kali is very laidback and independent. She does well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Kali is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
KCBD
‘Hope and Healing’ to be expressed by WBU choirs during fall concert
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hope and Healing” will be musically expressed Thursday, Oct. 27 when Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts presents International Choir and Wayland Singers Chorus in concert. The Wayland Baptist University Choirs Fall Concert is set for 7 p.m. in Harral Memorial...
KCBD
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
KCBD
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
KCBD
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
KCBD
1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital will host its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the Business and Technology Center parking lot located at 309 N. Slide Rd. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase food, face painting, bounces houses and more family-friendly activities.
KCBD
Red Raider baseball announces 2023 schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 37 home games. It’s the Red Raiders’ most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program’s fourth College World Series appearance.
