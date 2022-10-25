WWE NXT Results (10/25) - Two Tag Team Championship Matches, Shotzi Vs. Lash Legend, Schism Reveals Their Newest Member

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results - Ronda Rousey Issues Open Challenge, The Brawling Brutes Vs. The Bloodline, We Hear From Roman Reigns
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on October 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title in an Open Challenge. Rousey made it clear last week that she isn't seeking approval from fans, but instead wants to prove herself as the best of the best. She has been a force to be reckoned with since dethroning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules earlier this month, and now two questions remain: who will the answer the call and will they be able to take down "The Baddest Woman On The Planet"?
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlinginc.com
Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl
AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Latest News On If WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk Or Ace Steel
The investigation into the post-AEW All Out physical altercation has now reportedly concluded, leading to Ace Steel being released, and negotiations about buying out CM Punk's contract. This has led to speculation about them potentially moving to WWE, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no talks between WWE and either man at this point.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn't Trust William Regal
Don't expect Eddie Kingston and William Regal to exchange Christmas cards this year. Kingston, a top star in AEW, has never been known to mince words. If he doesn't like someone, he will let them know without hesitation. In the case of Regal, it isn't necessarily dislike, but guilt by association.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bray Wyatt Possibly Feuding With Roman Reigns
Since the highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt and the "White Rabbit" at WWE Extreme Rules, many are wondering what's next for the former WWE Universal Champion, with rumors of big plans being lined up for Wyatt. Earlier today, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Wyatt could be in...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Involved In His Longest Term WWE Storyline Yet
In the span of a year, Sami Zayn went from chasing Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship to serving as the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. But it's not lost on Zayn that this is one of the longest WWE storylines he's been a part of. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn stated that they've only scratched the surface of what they're doing.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie And Chavo Guerrero's Hair VS Hair Match Was A WCW Brawl To Remember
There are a number of legendary family lineages throughout the history of professional wrestling. From the Anao'i family to the Von Erichs, from the Rhodes family to the Harts, there have been a number of family trees that have cemented their roots via the squared circle. This list also includes another name that over time has built a special legacy of its own: Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk
It's looking more and more certain that CM Punk won't be returning to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that a number of top stars in the company say they would refuse to work with Punk in the aftermath of his All Out press conference tirade and the backstage brawl that followed. Chris Jericho is the only performer mentioned by name in the report, and there are additional stories circulating that Jericho confronted Punk about his behavior after the brawl took place and had some harsh words to say.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
Comments / 0