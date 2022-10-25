ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

Washington Examiner

North Carolina abortion laws challenged by nonprofits

(The Center Square) – Planned Parenthood is challenging several North Carolina abortion laws in state court, including one that requires physicians to administer drugs for a chemical abortion. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective filed a motion last week in an ongoing...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP

As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz

Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia. Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor. He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief. The debate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22CVD577 Nicole Arevalo, Plaintiff vs. Cesar Arevalo, Defendant Cesar Alejandro Arevalo Cardenas, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff, Nicole Lynne Arevalo, has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Child Custody. You are requires to make defense to such pleading not later than November 27, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, party seeking service against you will apply to Court for relief sought This the 18th day of October, 2022. Nichole Arevalo 29 Flaxman Cove Sylva, NC 28779 34-36*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

