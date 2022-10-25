ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

Rekindling of southwest Lancaster County wildfire destroys 6th structure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another outbuilding was destroyed Wednesday after remnants of the southwest Lancaster County wildfire rekindled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner of the building had already lost another barn on Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Three homes and at least two other outbuildings...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

klkntv.com

Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The President of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of the buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Thieves Steal $3,500 In Equipment From Lincoln Construction Site

An employee of a construction company called Lincoln Police Monday morning to report that three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open at their worksite near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the employee reported various tools and equipment had been taken. “Approximately $3,500 worth...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park

WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

