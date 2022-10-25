Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Rekindling of southwest Lancaster County wildfire destroys 6th structure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another outbuilding was destroyed Wednesday after remnants of the southwest Lancaster County wildfire rekindled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner of the building had already lost another barn on Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Three homes and at least two other outbuildings...
klin.com
Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
klkntv.com
Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The President of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of the buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
klkntv.com
Bennet Fire and Rescue seeks volunteers not ‘afraid to get their hands dirty’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bennet Fire and Rescue is one of many rural departments looking for volunteer firefighters. It needs people who can help on the day shift, as there are currently only a handful of volunteers available during the day. The department is adding an ambulance next year,...
klkntv.com
‘He’s doing great’: Crete firefighter recovers after being burned in wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three firefighters were injured Sunday while batting a wildfire in southwest Lancaster County. Two of those firefighters, one from Crete and another from Southwest Rural Fire, only had minor injuries and have already been released. But one of them, another Crete firefighter, remains in the...
klkntv.com
CenterPointe puts in new time capsule while renovating old Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Months after discovering a time capsule, a Lincoln nonprofit put one of its own into the ground on Tuesday. In January, CenterPointe found a time capsule from 1928 while renovating the old nurses’ dormitory near 13th and South Streets. So the nonprofit, which offers...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
1011now.com
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
klin.com
Thieves Steal $3,500 In Equipment From Lincoln Construction Site
An employee of a construction company called Lincoln Police Monday morning to report that three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open at their worksite near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the employee reported various tools and equipment had been taken. “Approximately $3,500 worth...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
klkntv.com
$3,500 in power tools stolen from construction site, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A construction company employee reported on Monday that various tools and equipment were missing from a construction site, Lincoln Police say. Just after 6 a.m., officers were sent to the construction site near 11th and South Streets. The employee told police that sometime over the...
