Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Shade Tree Receives $150,000 Grant From Engelstad Foundation

“The Shade Tree is an imperative lifeline, providing a positive haven for some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Kris Engelstad, trustee of the Engelstad Foundation. “We see this grant as a direct investment on multiple fronts – one that boosts The Shade Tree’s compassionate mission, and one that directly enriches the lives of so many.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits

San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

De Castroverde Law Group Named Vegas Chamber Business of the Year

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group, a personal injury, criminal defense and immigration law firm founded in Las Vegas in 2005 by brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde, was recently honored by the Vegas Chamber as its 2022 Business of the Year for companies with 51-100 employees. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas

So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV

Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
PAHRUMP, NV

