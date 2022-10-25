Read full article on original website
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
NEW: COVID-19 cases up 12.5% in Clark County, hospitalizations increasing
COVID-19 cases increased in Clark County for the second week in a row, but remained low in weekly reports that came out on Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
nevadabusiness.com
Women of Distinction Honorees & Grant Winners Announced at October 25th Luncheon in Las Vegas
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) wrapped up National Women’s Small Business Month in grand fashion with its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) luncheon on October 25th at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road. In addition to the WODA honors, NAWBO also...
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Fox5 KVVU
City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area. A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community...
nevadabusiness.com
The Shade Tree Receives $150,000 Grant From Engelstad Foundation
“The Shade Tree is an imperative lifeline, providing a positive haven for some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Kris Engelstad, trustee of the Engelstad Foundation. “We see this grant as a direct investment on multiple fronts – one that boosts The Shade Tree’s compassionate mission, and one that directly enriches the lives of so many.”
vegas24seven.com
SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits
San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
nevadabusiness.com
De Castroverde Law Group Named Vegas Chamber Business of the Year
LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group, a personal injury, criminal defense and immigration law firm founded in Las Vegas in 2005 by brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde, was recently honored by the Vegas Chamber as its 2022 Business of the Year for companies with 51-100 employees. The...
Animal Foundation closures impact animal control, stray population
Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other shelters remain at capacity.
September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year
Gaming revenue in Nevada topped $1 billion for the 19th straight month in September with state casinos closing in on a second straight record year. The post September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
Southern Hills Hospital, NICU dresses recent newborns as pumpkins
Hospital staff at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center NICU dressed recent newborns as pumpkins in light of Halloween approaching.
nevadabusiness.com
Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas
So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu. In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV
Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
