Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth student questioned after school threat in social media post

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Leavenworth police questioned a 14-year-old middle school student Tuesday about a unspecified threat to school safety posted on SnapChat.

Police and FBI agents investigated the threat and found the student at Richard Warren Middle School.

She was taken out of school and questioned by law officers at the Leavenworth police station.

Her parents were with her at the police station, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

The student was not arrested and no charges have been filed.

A post on the middle school's Facebook page Tuesday stated the student did not have any weapons at the school and is not believed to have any access to weapons.

"At no time during today's ongoing communication between the school district and local and federal law enforcement was the threat deemed credible or imminent in nature," the Facebook post states.

The post also states "the school considers threats of any kind to be extremely disruptive to the learning environment and deserving of significant disciplinary consequences."

The district plans to continue working closely with local law enforcement to avoid and stop any future threats.


