Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
Seventh annual Power of the Purse Auction
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - United Way of Midland is gearing up for its seventh annual ‘Power of the Purse’ auction happening Thursday, October 27th. The event will feature eight rounds of designer purse bingo, a wine pull, opportunities to shop local, food, drinks, and of course a raffle for a designer bag (valued at $2,840).
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The fundraiser, on October 28, will benefit Corporal Isidora Spencer and her children. Spencer recently experienced a sudden loss in the family, and to ease some of the financial burden the sheriff’s office decided to help. The fundraiser will include $10 hamburger plates, and participants...
Hogan Park renovations have community asking questions
MIDLAND, Texas — In 2021, plans for a Hogan Park renovation were released. Updates in the form of a splash pad, outdoor grass amphitheater, turf baseball, softball, soccer and football fields and a 7-mile trailhead were included. The project being spearheaded by the Midland Quality of Place Conservancy. "We're...
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new rocket testing site in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new aerospace company broke ground in Midland County today. Firehawk Aerospace’s new rocket engine testing site is located a few miles behind Southwest Baptist Church. “Made in Midland means something when it’s also in space,” said City Councilmember at large Dan Corrales.
ANDREWS HOME
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will host fundraiser benefiting one of their own. ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls. The problem means some residents are not able to vote on whether to raise their taxes. Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new site...
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
RSV cases growing in Midland, amongst nationwide surge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, an acute respiratory infection common in children under the age of 5 in the fall and winter months but can also occur in adults. Infection Preventionist at Midland Memorial Hospital, Val Sparks, explains ways RSV is spread. “RSV is spread...
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
City of Odessa warns of water main break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
Why the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Robert Henry Johnson, DDS, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. at 90 years old. He spoke with CBS affiliate KWTX Oct. 25 about why he has continued practicing dentistry. Dr. Johnson was born outside of Goldthwaite, Texas, in 1931. He told the news station he...
Odessa to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade. Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building. After the parade,...
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
Midland resident inducted into Texas Literary Hall of Fame.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Patrick Dearen was one of seven authors that was inducted into the Texas Literary Hall of Fame. Dearen says this an accomplishment he’s extremely proud of. He writes novels and non-fiction books that focus on the Pecos River. One of his novels, The Big...
Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
