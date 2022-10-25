President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' While Wishing Her A Happy Birthday In Latest Mix Up

mega

President Joe Biden slipped up yet again when he accidentally called Vice President Kamala Harris a "great president" while wishing her a happy birthday.

On Monday, October 24, the politician, who turns 80 next month, gave a shout-out to Harris, whose birthday is October 20.

“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said.

Of course, people went crazy over the remark .

“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and said she’s a great president. I can’t believe I’m giving Democrats advice, but hide him in his beach house. Every time he speaks the red wave gets higher,” one person wrote, while another said, "This isn’t normal. Why can’t they just admit he isn’t fit for president???"

A third person added, "Are you kidding me? You can’t make this up!"

mega

Biden is no stranger to blunders, as he wasn't sure where the exit was after making a speech in Pittsburgh, Penn., last week.

As a result, Representative Claudia Tenney stated she was nervous for what's to come.

"This is really sad, but he reminds me of a Madame Tussauds wax figure. He comes out, and they turn him on, and he delivers talking points that are presented to him by his shadow government, the staff behind him. And he's really showing that he's not competent to do this most important job in our nation ," she said.

She continued, "And I really, I joined on a letter with Congressman Randy Jackson about making him subject to a cognitive test … this is serious stuff. We've got enemies around the world. You've been interviewing tremendous people about China, about what's happening in the war in Europe, which is unprecedented. We've got to start looking into whether Joe Biden is actually capable of being the president. I think he's not. I think we should consider all of these avenues."

KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDING

mega

However, Biden believes he all there .

"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he replied.