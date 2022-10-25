ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
spoonuniversity.com

The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu

Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
techaiapp.com

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii

There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Taiwanese bakery chain opens 1st location in Hawaiʻi

A popular Taiwanese bakery chain is opening its first branch in Hawaiʻi at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. 85°C Bakery and Cafe had a soft opening Tuesday with limited hours of operation. The store is located on the Macy’s side of Ala Moana. "We thought it...
HONOLULU, HI
drifttravel.com

What’s New in Hawaii this Fall

The Aloha State is a perennially popular destination known for its exciting food scene, beautiful beaches, laid-back surf culture and abundant activities. Visitors looking for the best places to stay should consider ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows – both hosting events as part of the festival. In addition, just in time for big wave winter, The Twin Fin, a new surf-inspired hotel in Waikiki, will open in November 2022, and Oahu’s hottest new surf-centric entertainment destination is set to open in February 2023.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Learn Aerial Dance with Samadhi Hawaii

Though the origins of aerial arts are fuzzy, it’s now a staple for circuses across the world and even used as a form of fitness. You can try it for yourself at Samadhi Hawaii!. Andrea Torres (Founder/Director, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “Samadhi Hawaii is a school of aerial dance here...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy