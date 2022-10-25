Read full article on original website
spoonuniversity.com
The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu
Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
KITV.com
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
techaiapp.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Taiwanese bakery chain opens 1st location in Hawaiʻi
A popular Taiwanese bakery chain is opening its first branch in Hawaiʻi at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. 85°C Bakery and Cafe had a soft opening Tuesday with limited hours of operation. The store is located on the Macy’s side of Ala Moana. "We thought it...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
drifttravel.com
What’s New in Hawaii this Fall
The Aloha State is a perennially popular destination known for its exciting food scene, beautiful beaches, laid-back surf culture and abundant activities. Visitors looking for the best places to stay should consider ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows – both hosting events as part of the festival. In addition, just in time for big wave winter, The Twin Fin, a new surf-inspired hotel in Waikiki, will open in November 2022, and Oahu’s hottest new surf-centric entertainment destination is set to open in February 2023.
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
KITV.com
Learn Aerial Dance with Samadhi Hawaii
Though the origins of aerial arts are fuzzy, it’s now a staple for circuses across the world and even used as a form of fitness. You can try it for yourself at Samadhi Hawaii!. Andrea Torres (Founder/Director, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “Samadhi Hawaii is a school of aerial dance here...
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
KITV.com
Hilton Grand Vacations will host hiring event, Oct. 26 & 27
WAIKOLOA, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hilton Grand Vacations is hosting a hiring event on Oct. 26-27. HGV is looking for committed and passionate individuals to joins its sales, marketing, and resort operations teams in Waikoloa.
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawaii
Imagine entering a tattoo shop with your friends. They all know what they want, but you're stuck on what to get. A plumeria? Monstera leaf? What about something with hearts? You can't decide.
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
KITV.com
Hawaii DLIR hosting in-person job fair Wednesday at Keehi Lagoon Memorial
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is hosting an in-person job fair at Keehi Lagoon Memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair, done in partnership with the Keehi Lagoon Memorial, will be open to military veterans and...
