Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
FOX Reno
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
KOLO TV Reno
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
Nevada Appeal
The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks
The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates
ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse Returns In-Person, Friday, Nov. 18
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is thrilled to present their premier shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, in-person on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom. Kick off the holiday season with the annual tradition of sipping, shopping and supporting NWF’s mission to empower achievement in women and families.
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
northernminer.com
Cypress tests world’s first battery-grade lithium from hydrochloride process at Nevada plant
Cypress Development (TSXV: CYP) says it has successfully tested the world’s first hydrochloric acid process to extract battery-grade lithium carbonate from clay at its half-a-billion-dollar project in Nevada. The Clayton Valley lithium project about 270 km northwest of Las Vegas is producing lithium carbonate at a 99.94% purity level,...
Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans
Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves through political redistricting may come head […] The post ‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
Working-class struggles shake Nevada, threatening Democratic Party
Nevada has often been a bright spot for the party even in some tough Democratic election years, but there are some signs that winning formula is weakening.
travelnevada.com
Legendary Nevadans Part II: More Historic Movers & Shakers
Meet some movers, shakers, and history-makers who helped give Nevada its fascinating personality. In October of 2021 we honored Nevada’s birthday by unveiling a lineup of larger-than-life personalities who helped put this wild, beautiful state on the map with their fascinating lives. And now we’re back with another roster of historical figures every Nevada-lover should get to know—as well as museums, state parks, and other intriguing places you can follow in their footsteps, all around the Silver State.
KOLO TV Reno
Do Question 3 ads tell the whole story?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The campaign ad endorsing Question 3 on the Nevada ballot features non-partisan voters who say they want to vote in the Nevada Primaries which are currently a closed system. “We teach children voting is an important right. But Nevada’s closed primaries prohibit 600,000 independents like me...
Comments / 0