Florida men charged for stealing nearly $10 million in meat across Midwest, authorities say
A theft ring based out of Miami stole over $9 million in meat in states across the Midwest, authorities say.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Oklahoma Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in 2021, about $4,000 higher […]
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Amazon driver found dead in yard
An Amazon delivery driver has been found dead in a yard in Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff was called Monday by someone reporting that a delivery van had been sitting outside a home in Wood Heights, Missouri, for several hours, KCTV reported. When deputies got to the location they found...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
America’s Most Dangerous States
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide. Historically, the UCR has provided […]
50 million in U.S. face below-freezing temperatures
Fall is feeling like winter in parts of the upper Midwest as a weather system brings cool temperatures and snow. More than a foot of snow blanketed parts of Michigan, while other states like Wisconsin saw almost six inches. Omar Villafranca has the details.
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
These Are the Best Places to Live in Colorado As Ranked by Forbes
Colorado is full of a multitude of places to call home, so much so that you may have a hard choice picking where to live. According to a recent report by Forbes, there are 8 ideal places to live in Colorado based on a number of various factors. Which Direction...
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
A dude spoke out on a video that you should Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can't Handle This Stuff. What do you think?. Iowa may not be for everybody. But around 3.2 million people live there so they must be doing something right. This dude on the internet says...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Data survey ranks America’s safest states — and North Dakota doesn’t even make the top 25
(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole. Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.” The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage […]
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
A Survey reveals Missouri is the Most “Forgotten” State in the US
If someone asked you to name all 50 US states could you do it? If you couldn't, what would be the states you forget to list? Well, according to one major survey Missouri is the state that gets forgotten the most, check out the details here. Readers Digest has an...
