Florida State

24/7 Wall St.

Oklahoma Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money

Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in 2021, about $4,000 higher […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Amazon driver found dead in yard

An Amazon delivery driver has been found dead in a yard in Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff was called Monday by someone reporting that a delivery van had been sitting outside a home in Wood Heights, Missouri, for several hours, KCTV reported. When deputies got to the location they found...
WOOD HEIGHTS, MO
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide.  Historically, the UCR has provided […]
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 97-5

The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor

Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
FARGO, ND
KISS 106

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
KX News

Data survey ranks America’s safest states — and North Dakota doesn’t even make the top 25

(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole. Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.” The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE

